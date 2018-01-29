The Shakespearean Festival President Rocky Mann and director Linda-Louise Swain won the trophy for Show of the Year for Much Ado About Nothing at the Showtime Revue Let the Good Times Roll, at the Pemads Little Theatre on Friday evening.

Naming sponsor Woodlands Dairy chief executive officer, Lex Gutsche, presented the super-sized Showtime floating trophy to the duo, the third year in a row that the PE Shakespearean Festival has won the prize.

Linda-Louise Swain also won the Woodlands Dairy Trophy for Special Achievement in Theatre for her imaginative re-shaping of the Shakespeare comedy.

The Third of the “Big Three” Awards – the Mann Family’s Trophy for Innovation in Theatre – was won by Marlene Pieterse for her inspired idea in putting all six dancers in the award-winning Showtime 2017 dance troupe into matching black wigs, which unified the group and helped in their contributions to the revue and impact on audiences immensely.

The long-running awards programme earlier last week also inducted three new members into the Showtime Hall of Fame: Anthoula Buchner, in her youth a dancer but, for the past 16 years, catering for the needs of the PE dance world in business; Rose Cowpar, for major services to theatre in a very short space of time as a Port Elizabeth resident, and Wayne Hughes, Showtime’s popular musical and vocal director since inception in 1991, and his recent six-year return to the function.

Much Ado About Nothing also won in many other categories, notably Best Revival, and for many cast members, with Jacques Batista and Bernadine Gardiner both gaining Best Acting Honours as Benedick and Beatrice, Leslie Speyers winning both as Best Supporting Actor and Best Comedy Portraya as Dogberry, Amy Huntly, best supporting actress as Margaret, Jonathan Minne, Best Debut, as Leonato and Bradley Emslie Best Cameo as Verges.

Best Actress and Actor in a Musical honours went to Tara-Jane Stern and Thuba Myeki, as Annie Oakley and Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun.

In the professional ranks, all five certificates presented went to Ian von Memerty’s staging of Synergy, which won as Show of the Year, with individual honours going to Ian and Vivienne von Memerty, David Limbert and Roelof Colyn.

The annual Showtime 2018 Theatre Awards and production of Let the Good Times Roll were presented by Woodlands Dairy in collaboration with the PE Musical and Dramatic Society, supported by Business and Arts South Africa (BASA). The full list of the main awards awards is as follows.

AMATEUR AWARDS:

Show Brochure: Annie Get Your Gun, PE G&S Society.

Show Casting: Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime: Pemads.

Dance Troupe: Showtime 2017: A Grand Night for Singing: Kayla Auld, Ma-Bell Muller, Rachel Parker, Skye Phillips, Britney Shaw, Gia Smith,

Make-Up: Sleeping Beauty.

Decor: Annie Get Your Gun.

Sound Design: Brendon Samuels, Sleeping Beauty.

Lighting Design: Mari Sharp, Showtilme 2017: A Grand Night for Singing.

Individual Technical: Elizabeth Jordaan, Production Secretary for Both Annie Get Your Gun and Sleeping Beauty.

Hall of Fame: Anthoula Buchner, Rose Cowpar, Wayne Hughes.

Show of the Year: Much Ado About Nothing: PE Shakespearean Festival.

Special Achievement: Linda-Louise Swain, for her re-shaping concept of the production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Director: Linda- Louise Swain, Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Actress, Musical: Tara-Jane Stern, as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun.

Best Actor, Musical: Thuba Myeki, as Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun.

Best Actor, Play: Jacques Batista, as Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Actress, Play: Bernadine Gardiner, as Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Rose Cowpar, Poison Ivy in Sleeping Beauty.

Best Supporting Actor, Musical: Rob Andrews, Maurice in Sleeping Beauty.

Best Supporting Actress, Play: Amy Huntly as Margaret in Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Supporting Actor, Play: Leslie Speyers, as Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Female Singer: Tara-Jane Stern, Annie Get Your Gun.

Best Debut: Jonathan Minne, as Leonato in Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Cameo: Bradley Emslie, as Verges in Much Ado About Nothiing.

Best Contribution to Theatre Dance: Siobhan Day, for choreographing Showtime 2017: A Grand Night for Singing.

Best Show Routine: There’s No Business Like Show Business, in Showtime 2017 staged by Siobhan Day.

Best Contribution to Theatre Music: Wayne Hughes, musical direction for Showtime 2017.

Best Vocal Direction: Angela Freer, Annie Get Your Gun.

Best Animal Kingdom Portrayal: Megan Calder, as Baskerville, the Dog, in Sleeping Beauty.

Best Comedy Portrayal: Leslie Speyers, as Dogberry, in Much Ado About Nothing.

Best Ensemble: The five-strong cast of Stageworld’s Curl Up and Dye: Emily Bradley, Anneke Groenewald, Danelle Koning, Olwethu Mdala, Nobesethu Rayi.

Best Creativity: Robert Lourens, writing the prize-winning The Road.

PROFESSIONAL

Show of the Year: Synergy, Ian von Memerty Entertainment.

Best Actor: Ian von Memerty, in Synergy.

Best Actress: Vivienne von Memerty, in Synergy.

Technical Achievement: David Limbert, for lighting various schools and amateur productions – and Synergy.

Achievement in Music: Roelof Colyn, for musical director, Synergy.