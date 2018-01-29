Language campaign launched
The second 28 Days of Language Activism campaign is being launched on Thursday to boost not only reading but also the use in general of South Africa’s indigenous languages.
The death of the musician Hugh Masekela this week, an activist for African heritage and in particular the beauty of African languages, has once again put the spotlight on the use of indigenous languages.
The icon, affectionally known as “Bra Hugh”, used every opportunity to encourage young people to speak their native languages, and to read in them as well.
The National Lexicography Units, on behalf of its mother body PanSALB and its other agencies – the National Language Boards and the Provincial Language Committees and Exclusive Books – are hosting the launch in Johannesburg.
PanSALB chief executive Dr Mpho Monareng and Terence Ball from The National Lexicography Units are among those who want to highlight the work they do through the campaign, while ensuring that “no language is disadvantaged over any other” as required by the South African constitution.
The campaign also includes a launch next month launch of nine new indigenous language bilingual dictionaries in all official indigenous languages, adding to the 18 published dictionaries.
Editions in San, Nama and Khoi languages will be discussed with the appropriate partners for these languages.
The National Lexicography Units develop material to help children whose home language is not English improve their English literacy, to get them ready for the transition to this language of learning and teaching at Grade 4 and beyond. It also creates material to help non-indigenous language speakers who are learning an indigenous language.
For more information, e-mail info@lexiunitsa.org.