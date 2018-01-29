Language campaign launched

The second 28 Days of Language Activism campaign is being launched on Thursday to boost not only reading but also the use in general of South Africa’s indigenous languages.

The death of the musician Hugh Masekela this week, an activist for African heritage and in particular the beauty of African languages, has once again put the spotlight on the use of indigenous languages.

The icon, affectionally known as “Bra Hugh”, used every opportunity to encourage young people to speak their native languages, and to read in them as well.

The National Lexicography Units, on behalf of its mother body PanSALB and its other agencies – the National Language Boards and the Provincial Language Committees and Exclusive Books – are hosting the launch in Johannesburg.