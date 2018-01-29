For reading out aloud!

It is World Read Aloud Day on Thursday February 1, with events marking the day starting this past weekend with a “read aloud” session held by Fogarty’s Bookshop in Walmer.

NGO Read Educational Trust national director Bertus Mathee believes that expecting your child to grow into being an avid reader is wishful thinking if they see no one reading at home.

While children whose parents frequently spend time conversing with them, already have a head start it’s only in books, newspapers and magazines that enriching vocabulary is seen, he says. A child who hears these types of words has a giant advantage. Reading aloud also increases a child’s attention span, and when you read aloud, you’re whetting a child’s appetite for reading.

“In an age where the average teen spends 90 minutes a day sending text messages, it is absolutely vital to keep the habit of reading aloud alive,” Mathee said.

“There is evidence that we don’t remember information as well when we read it on a screen, so parents and caregivers have a huge responsibility to encourage a love of books and be that priceless reading role model.”