For reading out aloud!
It is World Read Aloud Day on Thursday February 1, with events marking the day starting this past weekend with a “read aloud” session held by Fogarty’s Bookshop in Walmer.
NGO Read Educational Trust national director Bertus Mathee believes that expecting your child to grow into being an avid reader is wishful thinking if they see no one reading at home.
While children whose parents frequently spend time conversing with them, already have a head start it’s only in books, newspapers and magazines that enriching vocabulary is seen, he says. A child who hears these types of words has a giant advantage. Reading aloud also increases a child’s attention span, and when you read aloud, you’re whetting a child’s appetite for reading.
“In an age where the average teen spends 90 minutes a day sending text messages, it is absolutely vital to keep the habit of reading aloud alive,” Mathee said.
“There is evidence that we don’t remember information as well when we read it on a screen, so parents and caregivers have a huge responsibility to encourage a love of books and be that priceless reading role model.”
Mathee said the READ Educational Trust had a lifelong focus of promoting literacy in a country where 78% of Grade 4 pupils cannot read for meaning in any language, according to the recently released PIRLS Study (Progress In International Reading Literacy).
In this context, the Read Aloud Magic sets, launched alongside Reading Matters, is a useful tool in encouraging reading aloud, at home and at school. Each of three box sets contains 12 books filled with adventure-filled stories set in Africa.
These stories are all set in Africa, and revolve around children and animals discovering the world in which they live, with three different age ranges: four to seven, five to eight and six to nine.
The organisation believes strongly that reading to your child is an investment, not only in terms of serving to build vocabulary, but also to spend quality time with your little ones.
Each set retails for R1 500. More information on Read from 087-237-7781 or e-mail