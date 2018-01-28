Continuum of good wine and heritage

It’s not uncommon to see founding dates in the 1600s or 1700s decorating the gables of venerable wine estates, celebrating a history closely tied to more than 350 years of winemaking in the Cape, but few can lay claim to remaining in the hands of the same family for eight generations over more than 200 years.

While the history of most of these centuries-old establishments is peppered with changes of hands and fortunes, some eventually landing in corporate ownership, the Bosman family first settled on Lelienfontein farm on the outskirts of Wellington in 1798 – and there they’ve remained ever since.

They’ve been in the vine grafting and growing business since 1888, their Lelienfontein Vine Growers the largest vine nursery in Africa, and their stock among the most sought- after in the southern hemisphere.

Eighth-generation son Petrus Bosman, now MD of Bosman Family Wines, spearheaded a return to the family roots in 2007, releasing the first new wines from their 260- year-old cellar after a 50-year break.

Since then, there’s been achievement of Fairtrade certification and international awards for ethical and sustainable business, the wine- growing repertoire extended with new vineyards in the Upper Hemel- en-Aarde, investments in sustainable farming practices like renewable energy and water recycling, and a drive to develop new drought, heat and disease resistant grape clones and varieties better suited for global warming conditions.

Petrus Bosman sums it up best: “As a team, we understand we exist in a continuum; our present is connected to our past, and to those who will come after us.

“Our aim is to continuously improve on social and environmental sustainability. This inherently brings better quality, and leads to growth and prosperity for everyone on the farm.”

That their approach supports quality wine-making is clear in the awards received and stars awarded to their wines, drawing on both old and new vineyards in Wellington and Upper Hemel- en-Aarde and including some unusual cultivars and blends.

Bosman produces the country’s only Nero d’Avola (R150), a deep and intense red from Sicilian grapes, which thrive in our similar climate.

A winner with Italian food, it’s full-bodied with subtle blackberry and herbal notes, definite spiciness, and the sweet-sourness of black cherries. Delicious and definitely worth trying for something new.

As is their “orange wine” Fides Grenache (R185), a wine made for the “wine wonderer”.

Called orange wine because of its striking almost amber colour, it’s a white wine made in the same way as a red – the grapes fermented on the skins, resulting in textured body and complex flavours of dried orange peel and marzipan, light spiciness balanced with fresh minerality – a definite food wine.

The Adama red and white blends (R150) give winemaker Corlea Fourie the space to play with a host of different cultivars and new winemaking theories, resulting in interesting, complex and really enjoyable wines.

For great value, it’s hard to beat the Bo-Vallei Chenin Blanc (R60) with its intense and complex flavours of zingy citrus and fresh peaches and a luscious creaminess.

The range holds much more, including the seriously good single vineyard Optenhorst Chenin Blanc, flagship Erfenis red blend, and chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir from the Upper Hemel-en-Aarde vineyards.

Go check them out at Prestons and SPAR Tops stores.

Prices given here are from the Bosman online shop