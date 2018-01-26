The secret’s in the bag – British handbag designer Anya Hindmarch has unveiled her spring summer 2018 collection with a decidedly playful edge.

The collection’s theme shown at London Fashion Week was “a symphony to Suburbia”.

The designer used new techniques and materials to find the extraordinary in the ordinary and the joy in the everyday, including modern interpretations of 1970s housecoats and prints inspired by Anaglypta wallpaper.

Hindmarch’s handbag career began when she was a teenager travelling through Italy in the 1980s, and designed a drawstring duffel bag which she had seen while studying in Florence. When British magazine Harpers & Queen, published a picture of the duffel bag, she was inundated with orders and her career took off.

From Anya Hindmarch stickers to embellished wallets and smiley-face totes, every item in this collection is guaranteed to lift your mood.

It’s clear to see why her handbags are favoured by celebrities ranging from Hollywood royalty like from Angelina Jolie to Britain’s own Duchess of Cambridge.

As well as the fun summer range, Hindmarch continues to sell a wide range of classic luxury bags.

Her Ebury Shopper embossed leather tote retails for £982 – which translates to an eye-watering R16500 – but is a perennial bestseller. The sumptuous leather Vere tote retails for £1195, a touch above R20,000 and even a cutesy bag charm will set a Hindmarch customer back a few hundred pounds.

Still, Hindmarch he has woven in spirit-of-the-times icons such as grumpy cat and smiley face emojis with feel for how to reinterpret granny glasses, bedroom slippers and pop socs into a quirky new nerd chic, and the result is a fun collection.