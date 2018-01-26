Skinnerbek: From ‘hot’ eatery to cool peeps
Hello, my favourite friends. Don’t we all just love it when our favourite day of the week comes just after pay day? I know I do and I’m happy to finally declare Januworry over!
Yes, the month ends on pay day; the rest don’t count.
Anyway, getting down to the business of the day, while most of your kitchens were hit hard by Januworry blues, your gossip gal did not have it that tough as invitations to parties and dinners have already started flowing in.
Last Friday, I went to try out the newly opened Namak Indian Cuisine hotspot at the Boardwalk.
Now, I love keeping my tummy happy but I still get a bit worried about the aftermath when somebody mentions Indian food because all I hear in my head is Trevor Noah saying “do you want hot or hot, hot?”
Luckily I really had nothing to worry about as everything was more yummy than unbearably hot. It got me thinking how we really need to stop paying too much attention to stereotypes and rather just experience things for ourselves.
One can still enjoy Indian cuisine without worrying about the spice. Did I mention the gallons of wine? Oh darling, talk about happiness in a bottle.
Last Sunday, I scored an invite to Bay poet PoetSoul’s birthday jam session in Cape Road and the place was crawling with Bay talent.
I was rubbing shoulders with the likes of LoveChild, Themba Ncetani, Barlo Luzipo and Nomabotwe, to name a few.
Look, if LoveChild ever decides that this music business is not her thing, I’d advise her get people to pay for her braai skills because man, can she do her thing!
I actually, kind of, envy PoeticSoul for the friends she has. I mean, imagine going to church as usual, only to come back to a full house of your favourite people like Ntsika Tyatya having travelled all the way from Jo’burg for your surprise party.
I’m sure you can already imagine the jazzy tunes at an impromptu session with such attendees, but there will always be house music fanatics like Phila Ncana who will ask jazz bands to play Gqom. Bless her heart. For now, let me go see what to do with this long-awaited paycheck.
Ciao, darlings, same place next Friday!