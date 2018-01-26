Skinnerbek: From ‘hot’ eatery to cool peeps

Hello, my favourite friends. Don’t we all just love it when our favourite day of the week comes just after pay day? I know I do and I’m happy to finally declare Januworry over!

Yes, the month ends on pay day; the rest don’t count.

Anyway, getting down to the business of the day, while most of your kitchens were hit hard by Januworry blues, your gossip gal did not have it that tough as invitations to parties and dinners have already started flowing in.

Last Friday, I went to try out the newly opened Namak Indian Cuisine hotspot at the Boardwalk.

Now, I love keeping my tummy happy but I still get a bit worried about the aftermath when somebody mentions Indian food because all I hear in my head is Trevor Noah saying “do you want hot or hot, hot?”

Luckily I really had nothing to worry about as everything was more yummy than unbearably hot. It got me thinking how we really need to stop paying too much attention to stereotypes and rather just experience things for ourselves.