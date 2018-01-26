My HeraldLive Gallery: your weekly leisure pictures January 26, 2018 Herald Reporter 0 Comment Boardwalk, food truck, Hobie Beach, PoeticSoul See a gallery of social photographs taken in the Bay in past week Emfuleni Resorts chairwoman Bongi Siwisa, left, was at the Namak Indian Cuisine’s media evening with Kefiloe Siwisa on Friday evening The Boardwalk marketing team members Amanda Nojoko, Siya Mfundisi, centre, and Mfezeko Ngcingane welcomed media to Namak Indian Cuisine after the cheque hand over to charity beneficiaries of the Boardwalk’s Sparkler Project which was held in December Enjoying the ABSA Premiership game between Chippa United and Golden Arrows at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium are, from left, Ethan and Buston Bosch, Glenda Arends and Monica and Cassiem Johnson Picture: Brian Witbooi At the Baakens Food Truck Friday were friends, from left, Nicole Barth, Marcelle September and Kaylin Claassen Picture: Brian Witbooi Zinzi Ntanjana, left, and Botlenyane Moleko attended PoeticSoul’s birthday jam session on Sunday Picture: Londeka Dlamini Jared Cowan joined other Happy Valley residents, from left, Cheryl McKenzie-Ross, Chantel Cowan and Nikki Northay in a safety awareness march on Sunday Picture:Brian Witbooi Themba Ncetani entertained guests with jazzy tunes at Bay poet PoeticSoul’s birthday jam session in Cape Road on Sunday Picture: Londeka Dlamini Nomabotwe Mtimkulu, left, and Lubabalo “Barlo” Luzipo wish PoeticSoul a happy birthday at her surprise birthday celebration on Sunday Picture: Londeka Dlamini The Williams family, from left, Lutricia, Ronaldo, Cornell, Mekky and Ronny enjoy quality time at Hobie Beach on Monday Picture: Brian Witbooi Related