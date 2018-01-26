This year’s winning couple of The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition win the big prize of an MSC Cruises trip to Mozambique in March – just one of many super prizes waiting for entries to the annual wedding competition.

If you married between January 1 and December 31 last year, you may send your wedding photograph in for The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition. Entries close at noon on Friday February 9.

Here is a line-up of the prizes:

MSC CRUISES

The winning couple will be treated to a four-night cruise visiting Pomene Bay in Mozambique from March 26 in an ocean view cabin aboard the MSC Sinfonia valued at R18 170. The prize includes accommodation, all meals and facilities which include an outdoor spray park and a range of entertainment including nightly shows, casino and live music.

THE BEACH HOTEL

The winning couple will enjoy a private dinner with their eight guests at a private venue with a special dinner menu valued at R3 640.

The Beach Hotel also will host The Herald Bride and Groom cocktail function where the finalist couples and guests will be treated to welcome drinks and cocktail canapés. to the value of R14 500.

ULTIMATE STYLISTS

The winning couple will receive a bumper hair package including product hampers valued at R982 and hair services valued at R1 150.

Each bride finalist will receive a product hamper and treatment and blow dry to the value of R913 each.

In addition, readers can win in our SMS reader prediction competition, where one winner will receive a treatment and blow dry service to the value of R435.

FRANCARLO DESIGNER GOLDSMITH

The winning couple will receive a His and Hers Eco-Drive Citizen watch valued at R4 999 and R7 999.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a Ladies Obaku watch to the value of R2495.

KUZUKO LODGE

The winning couple will receive a two nights’ stay at Kuzuko Lodge in the Eastern Cape to the value of R15 000. The prize includes: two nights accommodation; two Karoo finger lunches; two dinners; two breakfasts; a morning game drive; a sundowner game drive and one-hour couples therapy.

VIVA GYM

The winning couple will each receive a 12-month membership valued at R3 368 each, and a Viva Gym hamper.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a six-month Viva Gym membership valued at R2234 and a Viva Gym hamper.

THE HERALD

The Herald will sponsor the winning couple with SAA flights to and from Port Elizabeth to Durban valued at R8000 and 12-month e-edition subscription valued at R480. Each finalist will receive a three-month e-edition subscription to the total value of R1980.

The SMS prediction competition winner will receive a three-month e-edition subscription to the value of R180.

The photographers of each finalist couple will receive a three-month e-edition subscription to the value of R180 each.

To enter, e-mail ONE photograph only to: fembride@tisoblackstar.co.za by noon before the closing date of Friday February 9 with “The Herald Bride and Groom 2017” in the subject field.