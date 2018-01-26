Plettenberg Bay surfer Nathan Hart sent me some photographs of a large school of grunter that beached themselves at The Wreck at Robberg where the warm water was trapped by very cold water, causing the fish to literally swim out.

The Wreck is at the sandy beach at Robberg where the peninsula is a natural “break wall” for the sheltered bay behind, with some good fish having been caught there in the past.

Many years ago I spent a weekend off Robberg, fishing there when special permission could still be obtained to stay overnight in the shack on the peninsula.

Since Robberg is part of a Marine Protected Area, angling is no longer permitted here.

Beaching is not an uncommon occurrence at this time of year around our coast. We saw this from Sardinia Bay through to Gamtoos not so long ago.

The strange part in this case is that it was just spotted grunter. These fish were hastily gathered up by the locals as they beached.

A word of caution however is that the reason for such an occurrence must be known before attempting to consume stranded fish, as there could be toxic causes, too, that could cause illness or worse.

Angling is still very good around the bay and the species being encountered are also quite diverse.

These conditions are expected to continue for some time so get out and enjoy as good things never last, they say!

