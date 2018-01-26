Beware – beached fish may not be safe to eat
Plettenberg Bay surfer Nathan Hart sent me some photographs of a large school of grunter that beached themselves at The Wreck at Robberg where the warm water was trapped by very cold water, causing the fish to literally swim out.
The Wreck is at the sandy beach at Robberg where the peninsula is a natural “break wall” for the sheltered bay behind, with some good fish having been caught there in the past.
Many years ago I spent a weekend off Robberg, fishing there when special permission could still be obtained to stay overnight in the shack on the peninsula.
Since Robberg is part of a Marine Protected Area, angling is no longer permitted here.
Beaching is not an uncommon occurrence at this time of year around our coast. We saw this from Sardinia Bay through to Gamtoos not so long ago.
The strange part in this case is that it was just spotted grunter. These fish were hastily gathered up by the locals as they beached.
A word of caution however is that the reason for such an occurrence must be known before attempting to consume stranded fish, as there could be toxic causes, too, that could cause illness or worse.
Angling is still very good around the bay and the species being encountered are also quite diverse.
These conditions are expected to continue for some time so get out and enjoy as good things never last, they say!
Something interesting to think about: The time between two full moons doesn’t quite equal a whole month, and approximately Wayne Rudman every three years there are two full moons in one calendar month.
The second full moon has come to be known as a “Blue Moon”.
Shelly Beach angler PJ Botha, 19, was on holiday at Reunion Island when he had the experience of a lifetime.
While fishing off Saint-Leu, he landed a potato grouper of 86.5kg.
There is now a claim to the new world record for the species, which was previously held by Japanese angler Takayaki Shibayama at 77.85kg and caught off Miyako Island in Okinawa, Japan, back in June 2004.
I think the record being claimed will be around for years yet to come. Potato grouper are slow growers, hence this fish is an “oupa” and estimated to be well over 50 years of age.
These fish are prone to bara trauma and their release is almost impossible without the skills to execute the procedure to return a specimen of this size safely to the ocean.
The claim to a record naturally requires the official weighing of such a fish under certain procedural requirements and hence the fish’s fate was sealed.
This will be a subject of much discussion in time at Shelly Beach’s ski-boat club, I am sure.
It would make an awesome mount – the only way that such a magnificent species can be displayed and respected in the end. I am not sure how it would bless the table either.
Looking at the weekend prospects, we will experience a sunrise low tide at 5.40am tomorrow.
The barometer is also high during this period, increasing odds, with a mild south easterly breeze prevailing throughout.