Bay schools shine on annual Showtime awards stage

The Theodor Herzl High School hit musical, Blood Brothers, and the Disney junior version of Peter Pan staged jointly by Collegiate and Grey Junior Schools, claimed the new Woodlands Dairy Showtime trophies as high and primary schools shows of the year at the annual Junior award ceremonies in the Pemads Little Theatre this week.

Both productions, individually directed by Robin Williams and jointly staged by Collegiate’s Siobhan Day and Grey’s Janine Maughan-Brown, also won in many other categories.

The other major trophies– the Woodlands Dairy trophies for special achievement in theatre – went to Kate Lagan, the only primary school pupil in Woodridge College’s staging of District Six The Musical, and to Woodridge itself, for both a comeback to musical theatre after a five-year break and continuing with the production in the face of the aftermath of devastating fires.

The awards and production of Let the Good Times Roll were presented by Woodlands Dairy in collaboration with the PE Musical and Dramatic Society, supported by Business and Arts South Africa (Basa).

The list of awards includes:

NEW AWARDS

Show Brochure: High schools: Camelot, Victoria Park. Primary schools: The Snow Queen, Rother-Swain Studio.

Show Casting: The Addams Family, Alexander Road High; The Snow Queen, Rother-Swain Studio.

Dance Troupe: Bon Voyage, Pearson. No award to primary schools.

Costumes: Camelot; The Snow Queen.

Make-Up: The Addams Family; The Snow Queen.

Decor: Terry Day, Sets for Peter Pan Jr; Jubilee Edwards, backcloth for Camelot.

Sound Design: Brendon Samuels, Blood Brothers; Steven van der Merwe, Peter Pan Jr.

Lighting Design: High and primary schools: Rocky Mann, The Snow Queen.

Individual Technical: Amos Mpofu, Armour for Camelot; Steven van der Merwe, Sound for Peter Pan Jr.

EXISTING AWARDS

Junior Show of the Year: High Schools: Theodor Herzl for Blood Brothers; Primary Schools: Peter Pan Jr, Collegiate/Grey Junior Schools.

Special Achievement: Woodridge College, Return to Musical productions after five years and surviving fire; Kate Lagan, only primary pupil in Woodridge’s District Six: The Musical.

Best Director: Robin Williams: Blood Brothers; Siobhan Day and Janine Maughan-Brown, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Actress, Musical: Kasvia von Memerty, Blood Brothers; Mignonne Coley, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Actor, Musical: Reinhardt Malherbe, Blood Brothers; James Smith, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Supporting Actress, Musical: Gemma Barnard, Blood Brothers; Kate Lagan, District Six, the Musical.

Best Supporting Actor, Musical: Zakunkye Kaliko, Blood Brothers; Lee Scheuble as Gaston in Beauty & the Beast Jr.

Best Adult in Junior Theatre: Senior only: Clifford Kleb, The Addams Family.

Best Female Singer: Hlumelo Yawa, The Addams Family; Mignonne Coley, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Contribution to Theatre: Siobhan Day, for choreography for Bon Voyage; Siobhan Day and Catherine Gouws, choreography for Peter Pan Jr.

Best Show Routine: Chireen Ferreira for staging We’re the Addams, in The Addams Fanily; Sharne’ Osborne, staging Be Our Guest in Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Best Contribution to Theatre Music: Marlon Louis, Camelot; Lyndi Scott, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Vocal Direction: Liske Hemingway, Camelot; Lyndi Scott, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Animal Kingdom Portrayal: Gemma Bisseker and Kendal Muzzell as the Ravens in The Snow Queen; Ella Coffey and Alex Harmse as the Ravens, The Snow Queen.

Best Comedy Portrayal: Luzuko Mavela, The Addams Family; Max Hawkes, Peter Pan Jr.

Best Ensemble: Avuya Gqoba, Nanette Mbili, Nqobile Nqjoko, The Dream Girls in Through Time; The Six Speaking Lost Boys in Peter Pan Jr.

Best Creativity: Nadine Myburgh for creating the Collegiate High revue Through Time; Sharon Rother and Linda-Louise Swain for re-shaping The Snow Queen.

The main awards for Showtime 2018 are tonight, Friday 26 January, at 7pm at the Little Theatre in Athol Fugard Terrace. See Tuesday’s Herald for a full roundup of senior winners.