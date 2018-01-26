New Brighton’s powerhouse jazz vocalist Asanda Mqiki is recording her first solo album next week at the Savoy Theatre before heading off to tour South Africa and Mozambique.

The long awaited album from the Port Elizabeth singer will be recorded live on Friday, February 2, and fans both old and new are invited. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

She plans to have the album – titled Nobakithi – released by early April, digitally and on CD, and pre-sales will start from the concert.

Mqiki will be performing with her full band of Bay talents, which are Thoba Goba on drums, Grant Allison on bass, Mthokozisi Mabuza on keys, Qaqambile Qingana on second keys, Kamva Goba on percussion and Joash Soobramoney on alto saxophone.

“I’ve been performing a lot with different bands, but the main reason is because I’ve been trying to find my sound. I can’t necessarily say that I’ve found my perfect sound yet because of all the various musical influences I have, but the path that I’m on is one that I’m excited about,” Mqiki said.

When asked about the sound, she says: “This always such a difficult question but it will be a variety of the musical influences that have infused my writing and singing, it will be ‘jazz to make you happy’ and music that touches your heart.”

She will call the album Nobakithi as a dedication to her mother.

“Nobakithi is my mom’s favourite song and the first time I performed it for my family they loved it and that moment felt like it was a blessing for the song, because when I finally decided to introduce the song to an audience, they loved it. That feeling and experience has shaped my career ever since.”

The album and the ensuing tour will showcase Mqiki’s signature musical style, which brings together jazz, funk and soul, with influences from R&B to the strong choral tradition of the Eastern Cape.

Guests at the album recording can look forward to hearing fan favourites such as Squeeze Me and Caramello, some new ballads, and a specially dedicated song which comes out of her album crowdfunding campaign.

The multi-award-winning entertainer will also be launching a South African and Mozambique tour to celebrate the occasion, presented by Arte Viva Management and Concerts SA.

Tracking her career through her time as the lead singer for the band Take Note, regular guest appearances with The Soil – most notably the song Lizzy – and performances with the likes of the legendary Sibongile Khumalo, Freshlyground, Khaya Mahlangu, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Putuma Tiso and Berita, Mqiki is now ripe for a solo album recording.

“Since I went solo in 2013, I have looked forward to the time when I could tour my music, sharing it with as many people as I can,” Mqiki said.

“Being able to start this tour off with recording an album live in my hometown is a dream, and my tribute to the rich tapestry of where I have come from and the people whose lives have woven their stories with mine to build the current picture.

“I’m very grateful for the support of Concerts SA and Arte Viva Management for making this tour possible, and also to Lineout Sound for their support with the recording.”

Project manager Violet Maila says: “We are proud to support the regional tour of a musical talent like Asanda Mqiki, who carries on the rich tradition of jazz storytelling that is part of the fabric of the South African journey. We are confident audiences across SA and Mozambique will be moved by her uniquely soulful voice accompanied by her sextet of PE young jazz cats.”

Tickets for the Port Elizabeth show are on sale via Quicket, ranging from R50 to R100. Further information from e-mail: bookings@artevivamanagement.com.