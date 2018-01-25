This week St Francis Bay freelance journalist Beth Cooper Howell takes a look at longevity and the secret to a long and happy life in Woman on Top, her weekly lifestyle column for The Herald

My husband believes that the ability to live forever is imminent. I don’t believe him – not yet – but science is a many-headed beast.

If I were to live to 100 (something I’ve sworn never to do), I’d want to be just like Jiroemon Kimura. The Japanese supercentenarian died several years ago at 116 and was listed, then, as the oldest person in the world.

According to Wikipedia, he became “the oldest verified male in history on December 28 2012”, surpassing the former record holder, Christian Mortensen.

Kimura is a popular person on Google, owing to the fact that he was willing to share the secret of longevity.

I think, though, that his fame has more to do with his thoughts on living a good life, no matter how long or short. No rocket science or daily food supplements needed; no deep-seated psychoanalysis or monthly meditation meetings; if we could only just stop being so noisy and listen to very old people, we’d be okay, Jack.

Kimura said that he owed his longevity to exercise. Make it a habit, he said. Hot pink sports bras and sweat-labour trainers can’t compete with the simple, sexy custom of old-fashioned jumping, running, stretching and walking about.

In his hundreds, Kimura still exercised. When his knees gave out after 110, he completed 100 bicycle motions each day while lying on his back. And four years later, he kept his muscles from nodding off by wiggling his legs and hands for hours – no excuses.

He also never ate too much. Small portions, or hara hachibunme (eat until you are 80% full). Not that he’d refuse a chocolate éclair, if offered. But he knew when to stop – and he never took a pill a day in his life.

Kimura didn’t allow adversity to dampen his spirits – and science proves that the more we practice resilience in the face of challenge, the more we’re able to deal with it. He read the news daily – to keep his mind active and up- to- date – and he refused to have a favourite anything, preferring to revel in the joy of whatever took his fancy.

His philosophy of non-attachment would make a modern women squeal. He never expected happiness from external sources, such as a child, partner, plenty of money or a career. And so he grieved less and didn’t need so much stuff.

Just being alive was enough.

Loving nature and practising gratitude – for even the smallest things – set him apart from our 21st-century passion for materialism and whining. How many of us can say that we grew the food we put on our plate? Or say thank-you for it, every time?

Kimura laughed a lot too – and Stanford University reckons that’s a biological recipe for mental and physical health.

When you’re 116, life suddenly becomes as clear as it was when you were four years old – and the world was fresh and simple. Nothing beats that.