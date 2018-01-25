Bay filmmaker Denise Roodt returns to the Media Workshop this year to “develop the Eastern Cape into a formidable film hub” on national screens, both behind and in front of the camera.

The Media Workshop, in Bird Street, Central, is a film and television production company and training provider and this year it has employed 10 film graduates as interns as part of a broader industry development initiative. Over the year, the interns will work on productions commissioned by the SABC and develop original content for distribution on a variety of platforms.

“The Media Workshop has given us the opportunity to still grow our skills as film and media producers, but also show the media world what we can do,” intern team leader: technical Brad Oppelt said.

Media Workshop owner Roodt previously was instrumental in bringing Afda Film School to the city in 2015.

“I feel I have come full circle. Having seen the genesis group of AFDA students through their three-year degree programme, I have returned to running the Media Workshop on a full-time basis, where I shall focus on creating employment and self-employment opportunities for emerging filmmakers,” Roodt said.