This simple recipe for wilted spinach salad with bacon and egg with a vinaigrette dressing can be jazzed up with extra ingredients such as mushrooms and croutons, or left fairly plain.

If you have access to tender baby spinach, there is no need to wilt the spinach: simply serve the bacon and egg hot on top of the fresh leaves with the dressing.

Add mushrooms to make the meal more varied.

The recipe makes four servings.

Wilted spinach salad with bacon and egg

Ingredients

6 cups (150-250g) fresh baby spinach leaves, washed and dried

8 rashers of streaky or back bacon

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup minced red onion

1/4 teaspoon coarse or sea salt

dash of freshly-ground pepper

pinch of sugar

1 tablespoon good-quality balsamic vinegar

1 cup white button mushrooms, sliced

Method

If you are not using baby spinach, remove stems and veins from spinach (either discard or save for adding to your homemade soups). Tear spinach into bite-sized pieces; place spinach in a large bowl.

Boil the eggs in a small pan with enough water to just cover the eggs and add a pinch of salt. Bring the pan to the boil and simmer: 5 minutes for a slightly soft egg and 8 minutes for a hard-boiled egg. Remove the eggs, cool them down immediately in cold water and then peel off the shell. Slice each egg into 8 pieces and set aside.

While the eggs are cooking, fry the bacon until crisp. Remove to a paper towel to drain, reserving the rendered fat. When bacon has cooled, crumble or chop into small dice and then set aside.

Either fry the mushrooms or leave uncooked, depending on your personal taste. If you are frying the mushrooms, do this in a separate pan.

Return bacon frying pan to medium heat; add olive oil, onion, salt, pepper, and sugar. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is slightly softened. Add balsamic vinegar; swirl to incorporate. Remove from heat.

Pour warm dressing over prepared spinach and toss gently to wilt. When properly wilted, the leaf edges soften slightly, but the spinach retains some crunch.

Sprinkle the bacon and mushrooms over the top of the spinach and serve onto four plates. Top with the egg, season with freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately.