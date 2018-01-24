From exercise evangelists to veg-pushers: the five bores to avoid

Taken up a hobby this new year? Please, don’t tell us about it, implores Michael Hogan

As if going back to work in January when the summer is calling us to the beach, it also happens to be teeming with tedious people. Here’s our spotter’s guide to the self-improvers to studiously avoid.

The Dry Janner

It was “Stoptober“. Now it’s “Banuary“, smugly crowbarred into conversation at every turn. Sometimes it’s a functioning alcoholic kidding themselves that four weeks of lime ’n’ sodas proves they haven’t got a problem.

Other times it’s someone who barely drinks but likes the drama of a faux-battle with the demon booze. They’ll ostentatiously decline invitations, treating friends like dangerous “enablers”. Some even have the audacity to ask for sponsorship, as if you should pay them to be dreary.

What they say: “I’ve just got so much more energy.”

What they mean: “It’s so dull not drinking, I’m in bed by half-nine.”

The Temporary Vegan

Ah, “Veganuary”: the annual self-righteous ritual of playing at being a veggie.

This involves metropolitan media elite staples such as kale and quinoa, a sudden obsession with turmeric, and baffling tolerance for rubbery tofu. Recipe links will be shared. Earnest conversations about ethical farming will be had.

Perma-hungry participants are hoping for miraculous weight loss and magically glowing skin. What they get is a foul mood and chronic flatulence.

What they say: “Cauliflower and lentils are surprisingly filling, actually.”

What they mean: “Don’t get in the same lift without a peg on your nose.”

The New Hobbyist

Thanks to an inspiring book they got for Christmas, this wide-eyed optimist has thrown themselves with gusto into a self-improving pastime.

They could be learning a musical instrument or foreign language. The dreaded words “mindfulness” or “meditation” might be involved. Maybe they’ve taken up life-drawing or photography, they might even – beware, Booker Prize judges – embark on their debut novel.

What they say: “I’ve met some fascinating people on my course.”

What they mean: “I’ve met some lonely weirdos on my course.”

The Parkrun Evangelist

They first attended their local Saturday morning 5km event out of curiosity; now it’s a spiritual quest. They pester you to come along as if they’re on commission, patronisingly assuring you “it’s for all abilities”. They bridle if anyone refers to their obsession as “jogging”. Intimate details are shared on Facebook, complete with route maps, calories burnt and personal best times. They’re currently considering swapping one al fresco franchise for another by training for a Tough Mudder. Sorry, nodded off for a moment there.

What they say: “I’m not trying for a PB today. Got a bit of a cold, so I’m going to take it a bit easy.”

What they mean: “Out of my way, slowcoach. In my head, I’m Mo Farah going for gold.”

The Summer Holidayer

They opt out of the misery of going back to work mid-January and decamp somewhere more luxurious. Whether it’s Alpine skiing or Caribbean sun, they’ll taunt you with gloating social media posts of beach or poolside “hot dog legs”, selfies in enviable locations, or a table laden with exotic food and drink. They claim it’s to “share their adventures”.

What they say: “I don’t know why everyone doesn’t get away.”

What they mean: “I have no concept of other people’s workloads or finances.”

– The Daily Telegraph