Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers gives families tips to keep their cool when they head for the beach or pool.

It has been crazy hot lately, googling trips-to-the-Antarctic hot, and with the heat come days near the water, whether at the pool or the beach.

I thought I would share a few tips on how to make those days a little less stress-inducing:

Stick your phone into a zip lock bag to protect it from spills and splashes when you are by the side of the pool. You can buy proper covers for this but at a push this is a great alternative.

Saturate a sponge and freeze it in a zip lock bag. It keeps your drinks cold without messy water and ice. You could also use water balloons, freeze them and use them as “ice packs”.

Keep your after-sun spray lotion in the fridge for extra cooling at the end of the day.

Baby powder helps get sand off, which is a handy tip not only for you but also for little ones.

A pop up mesh laundry basket is a great way to cart your things from the beach. The mesh means you can get rid of sand with a few shakes and the pop up effect means it takes up very little space before and after use.

Freeze a juice sachet – for example, a Capri – for a few hours and you have a refreshing slushy come snack time.

Use a cupcake holder to keep drips from an ice-lolly or popsicle from making a mess.

Fold a piece of your towel up and sew to form little pockets to keep your essentials organised.

Have an emergency outing bag handy: This is basically a bag of essentials you can keep in your car. Mine has sunblock, a sun hat, an inflatable ball, a towel, easy snacks – this means we are ready to go to the park or beach at a moment’s notice.

Be kind to your hair by using a good leave-in conditioner if you are spending the day in the sun and surf.

See more from this crafty Uitenhage mum on DIY, parenting, natural hair care, fashion, food and fun on her blog JustEllaBella