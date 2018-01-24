There will be auditions on Saturday, January 27 for Broadway Revue in April, the PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s first major production for 2018.

This revue will celebrate songs from the last 85 years of G & S productions, as well as from many other great musicals, old and new.

“This revue style format has proven to be a wonderful medium to showcase local talent of all ages and this year will be no exception.

“We are looking for singers, dancers and actors of all ages for the 30-strong cast,” revue co-director Rose Cowpar said.

Angela Freer is the musical director and the show will feature songs from a wide range of musicals from the classics such as The Sound of Music and Oklahoma, right through to groundbreaking new works such as Hamilton. There will be a wide range of musical styles with many solo opportunities as well as ensemble numbers.

Auditions for the revue are on Saturday, January 27 at the Savoy Theatre in Perridgevale.

“We are looking for singers, dancers and actors to join the cast. All ages and experience levels are welcome, this is fully inclusive community theatre so if you’ve always wanted to try getting on stage, this is your chance,” Cowpar said.

“There are roles for experienced soloists and for ensemble members as well as dancers and actors, so don’t be shy! We are especially looking for about 10 children from the ages of six to 15 for several numbers.

“Everyone will need to do a singing audition so that we can work out your vocal range, however your other skills will be taken into account.”

Auditionees are asked to prepare a song from any musical and vocal auditions will be held in the morning followed by a group workshop from 2pm to look at movement and acting.

“The environment for auditions will be encouraging and supportive to ensure that everyone has a chance to shine,” Cowpar said.

“We are also looking for set builders, technical and backstage crew, so whatever your area of interest this is a great opportunity to get involved and learn in a society that has been bringing the best of musical theatre to PE stages for over 85 years.”

The show will run from April 25 to May 5 and the cast will need to be available from mid-February until the end of the run.

To book a time for singing auditions, and for all inquiries, call Rose Cowpar on 072-906-1977 or e-mail rose@salarybase.co.za