Opportunity for young fashion designers
The search is on for 300 aspiring fashion designers to be mentored by popular Madiba shirt designer Sonwabile Ndamase, as part of his learnership programme carried out in partnership with the Services Seta.
The programme, launched in 2016 and still under way, currently sees 65 students being equipped with skills to start and operate successful businesses in the fashion industry.
The group are due to graduate later this year.
This year Ndamase aims to empower 150 youths from the Eastern Cape and 150 from other parts of the country.
“The intake is for young people residing within the jurisdictions of Amathole District Municipality, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, Mnquma Municipality and Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality,” Ndamase said.
“Young people between the ages of 18 and 40 are encouraged to apply before January 28 [Sunday] for an opportunity to participate in the New Venture Creation.”
To qualify for the New Venture Creation NQF Level 2 Learnership, a candidate must be a South African citizen with a Diploma in Fashion, Further Education and Training Certificate NQF Level 4 or National Certificate in Vocational Studies NQF Level 4.