A personal development course based on Julia Cameron’s iconic 1992 book The Artist’s Way will be presented in Port Elizabeth next month.

Teacher and lecturer Dioné Johnson will present the 12-week course. As well as teaching English in Japan and working with individuals with learning difficulties, Johnson has lectured and has an honours degree in human movement studies and psychology.

She described The Artist’s Way course in personal development as a chance for “personal transformation which allows you to explore your life and the hurdles that may be holding you back”.

The Artist’s Way movement began more than 25 years ago when author Cameron shared her ideas with a few friends in her living room. The book has since been published around the world in 35 languages, and helped millions of people around the world discover, and recover, their creativity. “It was originally written as a course to help unblock artists and to assist them in their recovery, to reconnect to their creativity,” Johnson said, noting that it was not only useful for artists but for anyone interested in exploring personal development. “I personally did the course about 12 years ago and found it the most powerful experience of any process I have ever been through.

“Of the seven people who were fully committed to the 12-week course, four of us were offered new positions even though we weren’t actively seeking them. I have personally been doing the same work ever since and still love what I do. I had never dreamt that there could be such a perfect occupation for me.”