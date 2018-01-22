Now that the children are back at school, ask them to clear out their bookshelves and toy boxes and take part in a novel entrepreneur’s day with a charity twist next weekend.

Port Elizabeth couple Dr Aadil and Yasmeen Ahmed are organising the Toys and Books Market – for kids by kids – on Saturday at the Tramways Building in Baakens Valley.

The idea is that children will sell their used toys and books at stalls, and “pay” for their stall by donating at least one toy or book to charity.

“We are hoping there will be up to 300 children selling but we don’t really know the numbers yet as a lot will come on the day,” Aadil said, noting that the day was aimed at primary school pupils.

“Books are essential: that’s how they get the most knowledge. My kids love to read and we must encourage reading,” Aadil said.

It was partly because the Ahmed family, with four children, has “lots of books” that the market idea germinated.

“We first thought it would only be toys but we’ve got lots of books and a book is one thing that can be read and then sold or passed on. This is a way to share them relatively cheaply.”

By selling their used toys, books or sports equipment, the children had the opportunity to “make some money, get a taste of business and test their entrepreneurial skills”, he said.

It is also aims to provide an opportunity for other children to get books and toys at a cheaper price, and this “recycling” keeps them within the community, with less wastage and more personal interaction.