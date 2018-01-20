Comedy, music the best medicine

Two Weekend Post readers stand a chance to win double tickets to Bay entertainer Rochey “Stone” Walters’s comedy and music show Laugh and be Healed at Jeffreys Bay’s Je Vista Social Cafe next month.

While the title “businessman” may be associated with suits and boardrooms, businessman Walters is mixing it up by incorporating his boardroom skills with humour and music.

Proving that it can all be done by one person, Khoi Kulcha founder and Nama Events chief executive Walters will give Jeffreys Bay a taste of his funny side with his first solo comedy and music show, Laugh, next month.

“We all go through tough times and the only medicine that is free and [has] no side effects is laughter, so come and laugh with us and be healed,” he said.

At the show, Walters will be sharing his life story and experiences through comedy and music with a live band.

Walters’s Khoi Kulcha is a brand that celebrates and embraces the indigenous Khoi San people to keep this legacy and the heritage alive.

The brand has various products such as urban and cultural apparel, coffee and organic tea, while Nama Events specialises in public relations and marketing, events management, brand activation and more.

When the suits come off, Walters is known as “Stone”, an MC, motivational speaker, radio personality and musician.

“Being an entrepreneur comes with creativity, so I’ve always taught myself that when an opportunity comes. I must take it up and if it’s something I can’t do, I learn to do it.

“So I’m pushing myself to the limits and doing all these things at once because one day I want to relax and enjoy the fruits of my labour,” he said.

Thanks to his 14 years of experience in marketing, Laugh and be Healed was sold out in one day but Walters promises a bigger and better show in April when he celebrates his and Khoi Kulcha’s birthday.

The show will start at 7.30pm on Friday February 2 at Je Vista Social Cafe in Jeffreys Bay, with stand-up comedian Niven Spence as the opening act.

