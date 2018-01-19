Skinnerbek: gone are days gospel wasn’t cool

Hello darlings, we meet again. Remember when we touched on new beginnings last week? Well, I have started acting on mine. While you know your Skinners to party “til the sun comes out”, this year I have decided and started on being a church girl.

I see you reading this and rolling your eyes. I see you, but it’s no joke. Last week, your girl decided to show up at the Feather Market to attend a media launch for a gospel music awards ceremony that’s coming to PE soon. There I was rubbing shoulders with the Bay’s talented gospel singers Zodwa Twecu, Odwa Skosana, Andile B and Thembelani Mbilini. I must admit, gone are the days when gospel singers were expected to always dress up formally, looking uptight and all.

B and Mbilini proved that when they showed up in T-shirts and skinny jeans, looking as cool as ever. If gospel music (and its people) has become this cool, your gossip gal might just find herself a bae-in-Christ just for control. After rubbing shoulders with men and women of God, my conscience would not let me get up to no good over the weekend, so I decided to spend it indoors, just in case the angels send hubby knocking on my door . . . So I sent my minions out to do my dirty work. One of my minions who was at the Southern Kings vs the Cheetahs game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium at the weekend spotted EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan chatting with the one and only Hans-Peter Wild in the presidential suite. One cannot help but wonder what the two are getting up to, considering the Stade Français owner has billions of rands attached to his name. With EP Rugby’s financial calamities, we can’t help but have our ears flat on the ground when Wild flies over in his private jet for one rugby game and lunch with Rademan. I wonder! That’s all from my side for the week. Let’s see what shenanigans this week has in store for us. See ya!