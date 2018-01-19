The deadline is approaching for entries for The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 – so send in your favourite wedding photograph from 2017 to stand a chance to win great prizes.The cut-off date for entries is noon on Friday February 9.

A full list of prizes will be published shortly and it includes highlights such as:

Viva Gym membership vouchers and hampers; a twonight stay at Kuzuko Lodge for the winning couple; hair treatments from Ultimate Stylists; and Francarlo Designer Goldsmith his-and-hers watches for the winning couple and one for the readers’ SMS competition winner.

The winning couple will also be treated to a private dinner for 10 at the Beach Hotel.