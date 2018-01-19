Send in wedding pictures
The deadline is approaching for entries for The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 – so send in your favourite wedding photograph from 2017 to stand a chance to win great prizes.The cut-off date for entries is noon on Friday February 9.
A full list of prizes will be published shortly and it includes highlights such as:
Viva Gym membership vouchers and hampers; a twonight stay at Kuzuko Lodge for the winning couple; hair treatments from Ultimate Stylists; and Francarlo Designer Goldsmith his-and-hers watches for the winning couple and one for the readers’ SMS competition winner.
The winning couple will also be treated to a private dinner for 10 at the Beach Hotel.
Send your entries to: fembride@timesmedia.co.za with “The Herald Bride and Groom 2017” in the subject line.
Include the following information: bride and groom’s first and second names (including the bride’s maiden name), home address, day-time contact phone numbers, date and place of wedding, and name of photographer. Family details are optional, but if you have a special memory of your engagement or wedding, please do share this also.
The Herald will carry a selection of entrants’ photographs, but all qualifying photographs will be posted on The Herald website, www.heraldlive.co.za. A selection will also be posted on the My HeraldLIVE Facebook and Instagram profiles.
Send only one photo showing the faces of bride and groom clearly, preferably a colour photograph which may be in print or digital format. Prints are not returned.
Please do not send files larger than 1Mb as they will be rejected. Entrants must have married between January 1 and December 31 2017, and live in The Herald circulation area. There is no age limit and it may be a second marriage.
Further information: The Herald marketing coordinator Nazma Smith, (041) 504-7184, e-mail: fembride@timesmedia.co.za