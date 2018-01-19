New gospel awards launched
Preparations for the first Mpumakoloni International Gospel Music Awards (Mkigma) set to be held in Port Elizabeth are under way.
Founded by Eastern Cape-born independent gospel artist Odwa Skosana, the awards aim to recognise not only Eastern Cape talent but that of gospel musicians in and around Southern Africa.
“I know the pain of dedicating yourself to serving [through music] and not being recognised for it,” Skosana said.
The founder has been in the music industry for more than two decades during which she was a backing singer for well-known musician Kholeka before becoming independent.
At a media launch held at the Feather Market Centre last week, gospel musician and Mkigma ambassador Zodwa Twecu touched on the challenges that gospel musicians in the Eastern Cape faced.
“It’s very hard to get recognition [from the government] in our province as gospel artists in the Eastern Cape while artists in other provinces are being taken care of, but we always have to fight,” she said.
Mkigma marketing officer Thembinkosi Skosana said the team would also launch the event in Durban, Johannesburg and Swaziland.
While they welcomed support from any potential sponsors, the organising team vowed to make the event an annual success.
The awards are divided into more than 30 categories and will accommodate upcoming and established gospel artists from Swaziland, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana and other African countries.
Nomination forms are available on the website www.mkigma.africa until January 31 when entries close. Winners will receive cash prizes.
The awards ceremony will be held at the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth on April 28.
For more information, contact Thembinkosi Skosana on (041) 582-2859 or 082-531-5873.