New gospel awards launched

Preparations for the first Mpumakoloni International Gospel Music Awards (Mkigma) set to be held in Port Elizabeth are under way.

Founded by Eastern Cape-born independent gospel artist Odwa Skosana, the awards aim to recognise not only Eastern Cape talent but that of gospel musicians in and around Southern Africa.

“I know the pain of dedicating yourself to serving [through music] and not being recognised for it,” Skosana said.

The founder has been in the music industry for more than two decades during which she was a backing singer for well-known musician Kholeka before becoming independent.

At a media launch held at the Feather Market Centre last week, gospel musician and Mkigma ambassador Zodwa Twecu touched on the challenges that gospel musicians in the Eastern Cape faced.

“It’s very hard to get recognition [from the government] in our province as gospel artists in the Eastern Cape while artists in other provinces are being taken care of, but we always have to fight,” she said.