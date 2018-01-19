‘Kays’ abound in Showtime cast

When director Siobhan Day calls out “Kayla!” at any of the rehearsals for the 2018 Woodlands Dairy Showtime Awards Revue, Let the Good Times Roll, which opens a week-long run at the Pemads Little Theatre on Monday, she will invariably get a response from four sources.

Because there are no fewer than three young Kaylas) – plus one Kaylin – in the 21-strong company.

Kayla Mathiesen, who made her Showtime debut in last year’s revue, A Grand Night for Singing, is again a member of the core cast, while Kayla Auld, who also appeared last year – but as a dancer – this year leads the dancing ensemble.

New on the Showtime scene is first-time dancer Kayla Jacobs, while another returnee is Kaylin Roberts, who is again a member of the 10-strong Charlo Kids young singing group.

Kayla Mathiesen, 17, is in Grade 12 at Collegiate High School; Kayla Auld, who turns 18 on opening night, is in Grade 11 at Pearson and Kayla Jacobs, also 17, is starting Grade 12 at Framesby.

Kaylin Roberts, 12, is in Grade 7 at Charlo Primary this year.