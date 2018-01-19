‘Kays’ abound in Showtime cast
When director Siobhan Day calls out “Kayla!” at any of the rehearsals for the 2018 Woodlands Dairy Showtime Awards Revue, Let the Good Times Roll, which opens a week-long run at the Pemads Little Theatre on Monday, she will invariably get a response from four sources.
Because there are no fewer than three young Kaylas) – plus one Kaylin – in the 21-strong company.
Kayla Mathiesen, who made her Showtime debut in last year’s revue, A Grand Night for Singing, is again a member of the core cast, while Kayla Auld, who also appeared last year – but as a dancer – this year leads the dancing ensemble.
New on the Showtime scene is first-time dancer Kayla Jacobs, while another returnee is Kaylin Roberts, who is again a member of the 10-strong Charlo Kids young singing group.
Kayla Mathiesen, 17, is in Grade 12 at Collegiate High School; Kayla Auld, who turns 18 on opening night, is in Grade 11 at Pearson and Kayla Jacobs, also 17, is starting Grade 12 at Framesby.
Kaylin Roberts, 12, is in Grade 7 at Charlo Primary this year.
Let the Good Times Roll will run from Monday to Saturday, with all performances at 7.30pm, except the opening night, which is at 7pm, as will be the Junior Woodlands Dairy First Choice Awards Ceremonies on Tuesday (high and primary school productions) and the main awards next Friday January 26. Booking is with Phrosne Phillips at phrosne1@gmail.com and in general admission costs R70 for adults and R50 for senior citizens, students and children.
Usually, with Woodlands Dairy Showtime booking, any form of voucher or invitation letter is only exchangeable at the Computicket box office at the PE Opera House, but with that theatre having been closed until yesterday, this year booking can also only be done, regardless of type of reservation, by emailing Phrosne.
Tickets for the awards nights on Tuesday (juniors) and Friday (seniors), are R70 and the performance on Monday is a private house for senior citizens residences. Thursday is a sponsors’ and patrons’ night but some public seats are available at R50.
For the two public main nights on Wednesday and next Saturday, admission will cost R70 for adults and R50 for senior citizens, students and children.
Vouchers are obtainable from company members at slightly reduced pricing of R60 and R40.
Showtime is supporting the Animal Welfare Society and anyone attending a performance is invited to bring along a donation of dog or cat food.