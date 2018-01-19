Boutique market adds flair to valley event

A Port Elizabeth jewellery designer and crafter has assembled a collective of creatives for a new market which starts today in the Baakens Valley.

Dubbed Foong’s Friday and Friends Market, Annelize Botha said the first open day would be from 2pm to 8pm and run at Chicky’s Yard in Ellis Street.

It will overlap with the popular Food Truck Friday at the same venue today, which is running from 4pm onwards in the valley but is a separate event.

“I had the idea about 14 months ago to start a ‘boutique’ market to showcase some of the abundant local talent that we have in our Bay,” Botha said.

“I wanted to focus on craft as there is no dedicated market for craft only that is 100% handmade with no copies or imports.

“Each of the businesses at the market are owner-operated, which also provides a wonderful opportunity for the artisans to chat about any special requests or orders that the attendees may have.”

She said the biggest challenge was to find a venue that was weather-proof and available on a weekly basis and it was only in December when she shared her idea with restaurateur and entrepreneur Grant Foong that the venue of Chicky’s Yard became an option.

“We were fortunate to host our first event on December 23. He is the most wonderful person to deal with and has added so much value to our team,” Botha said of Foong.

The well-known restaurateur opens a pop-up Chinese food takeaway on selected Fridays.