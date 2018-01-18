Despite financial challenges, the Port Elizabeth Music Society is poised for a year with “wonderful artists both local and international”, starting on March 7 and continuing until November.

PEMS president Dr Erika Bothma said although last year was full of musical highlights and the society had a diverse programme planned this year, there were also increasing monetary pressures.

“We must fight for classical music – if we don’t do that it will die in this city,” she said this week. “The PE Music Society is now more than 75 years old and we are one of the few remaining societies that still goes on. There are many which have folded and do not run any more,” Bothma said.

“The 2018 concert series boasts wonderful artists both local and international, but it also brings many financial challenges.

“A new year requires good planning and adjustments to ensure that the organisation will still be strong and standing tall in 2020 to celebrate an 80th birthday,” she said.

The society has increased its fees this year and, as it costs the society in the region of R20 000 to bring one invited guest artist for a concert, it is hoping to explore new fundraising avenues.

“Our membership fees are just enough to cover the cost of two concerts per year,” said Bothma. The ticket prices, which were generally between R80 and R85, did not cover the expenses.

“We had a municipal grant in the past but the municipality took away our grant a few years ago.

“This year we have applied to the Rupert Foundation which supports classical music and we are holding thumbs that this will be successful. Then we can breathe for a little bit!”