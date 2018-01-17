Flora Shedden is known as a master baker but she also can turn her hand to other sweet treats – such as this light and refreshing grapefruit sorbet with gin.

The cookery book author and finalist in the cooking reality show the Great British Bake Off also runs her own bakery, the Aran Bakery in Dunkeld, Scotland.

She has spiked this lighter dessert with gin and makes the most of that glorious citrus fruit, the grapefruit. The gin adds its own flavour to the dish but if you are teetotal then try making it without alcohol.

If you cannot find ruby grapefruit, then Shedden suggests adding a dash of food colouring to the sorbet but this is not necessary, it will still taste delicious without any additive.

This recipe serves four to six.

Grapefruit sorbet with gin

INGREDIENTS

3 large pink grapefruits

250g caster sugar

1 tablespoon liquid glucose

1 litre water

60ml gin (if you are teetotal, omit the gin)

Red food colouring (optional)

METHOD

Peel six wide strips of grapefruit zest from the fruit. Place them in a large saucepan with the sugar, liquid glucose and water. Bring to the boil then turn down to a simmer and cook for four to five minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

Remove and discard the zest strips once cold.

Squeeze the juice from your grapefruits and strain this into the cold syrup along with the gin. Add a very small amount of food colouring to achieve a pale pink colour, if you like. Don’t overdo it.

Transfer to an icecream machine and churn the mixture following the manufacturers instructions.

Serve topped with crushed meringue and small sweet biscuits.

Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to three months. – The Telegraph