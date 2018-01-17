Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers wants her son to be able to enjoy boys’, girls’ and gender-neutral toys

So the other day a family member raised an eyebrow and commented on Aidan playing with his cousin’s doll.

They teased that I might have to buy him dolls soon *snicker snicker*. I thought about it and wondered, but why not?

Well, my own reason for not buying him dolls is because he has like 15 teddies and doesn’t need dolls, but I don’t see why he can’t play with one now and again.

I always thought a child plays to learn or to mirror adult behaviour, I mean isn’t that why toys are miniature versions of adult things? Mini musical instruments, mini garden implements, mini stuff?

I see it like this . . . Little girls play with dolls and learn to be mommies – well in theory. So what if Aidan wants to be a dad one day? Why can’t he cuddle and hug a teddy or a doll?

As a toddler he put his teddies to sleep sometimes, or shared his bottle or fed them his chips. I guess it is because he saw me do this with him, and he saw his dad do this with him

My husband, Robin is by no means a “sissy” (ex-soldier, ex-firefighter and all) and he manages to be a great dad. He is very hands-on (like most of the dads I know).

He also happens to be a great cook – our house operates in reverse to many others, with dad cooking weekly meals and mom cooking on the weekends (unless dad has had a brainwave and simply MUST try something out) – cooking is Robin’s hobby and Aidan loves to pass him spices and watch him cook.

So why can’t I get Aidan a cooking set? Why is that “frowned upon”?

When I was pregnant and found out it was a boy, I was kind of freaked out because What do boys do? Do they colour? Do they blow bubbles? What do they do?

Girls can do whatever the heck they want, no one snickers when a girl plays with a car or a kicks a ball around (okay some do).

With boys you get loads of opinions, like when his gran bought him a shopping trolley full of food for his birthday, some people didn’t “get it”, but what is not to get? Men also do shopping.

I think kids should be able to play with whatever toy they want to. Okay I’m not going to lie, if Aidan plays dress-up, I’d prefer him to be a pirate instead of a princess, a super hero instead of a housewife . . .

But I don’t want to put limitations on him . . . I just prefer gender-neutral toys, like I don’t understand why those rides on horses are brown for boys and pink for girls, not because I don’t like pink, BUT because horses aren’t pink . . . unicorns might be so maybe stick a horn on it then I’d feel better.

But my point is that Aidan likes to blow bubbles, write, play with play-dough, make smoothies with me and even insists on using my lip balm.

He also loves getting really, really dirty, he plays with rocks and sand and sticks and water and when he was little he was always vroom vrooming anything that could be mistaken for a car, also no ball can remain “unkicked” in his vicinity.

Growing up my parents were very open-minded, I have some great memories of building things with my dad, and my brother enjoyed preparing food for everyone.

Most of our toys were pretty gender-neutral – many of which my dad (an electrician) built for us.

We had a playground with swings and a jungle gym and a big metal drum we used to push each other around in and for pocket money he would let us help him unscrew/reconnect plugs and wires in his workshop.

My mom played hop-scotch with us and got on the jungle gym herself and we had a blast playing with edible play dough.

There was never a case of boy things and girl things .

That is what I want for Aidan, he is a boy who will one day be a man and I’m hoping he will be a well-rounded one who can cook and clean and even horror of horrors, put a baby to bed.

See more from about this crafty Uitenhage mum on DIY, parenting, natural hair care, fashion, food and fun on her blog JustEllaBella.