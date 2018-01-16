Look-alike keen to play Fassie in film

Forex agent Bathabile Ngubeni has been challenged by social media users to star in the role of Brenda Fassie in an upcoming biopic of the South African songstress. Fassie died in May 2004. Ngubeni’s striking resemblance to Fassie has had people mistaking her for the famous musician all her life.

She had been “Brenda all her life”, Ngubeni, 29, said, and was going to take a shot at portraying her.

“Nobody uses my real name‚ I go by the name of Brenda. I’ve been Brenda all my life and because of how much I look like her‚ I have just embraced it as my own name.”

Ngubeni’s access card at work has the name Brenda on it. She said people started telling her she should audition.

“It’s my assignment. I have been doing research and I am going to try my luck,” she said.

“The funny thing is‚ I can’t really hold a note. I can sing in a choir or just casually but I can never call myself a singer‚ not at all.”

Ngubeni was born in KwaZulu-Natal and considers herself a village girl. She said she was not related to the Vulindlela singer‚ but felt adopted into the Xhosa culture, because of the attachment to her name.