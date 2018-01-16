Look-alike keen to play Fassie in film
Forex agent Bathabile Ngubeni has been challenged by social media users to star in the role of Brenda Fassie in an upcoming biopic of the South African songstress. Fassie died in May 2004. Ngubeni’s striking resemblance to Fassie has had people mistaking her for the famous musician all her life.
She had been “Brenda all her life”, Ngubeni, 29, said, and was going to take a shot at portraying her.
“Nobody uses my real name‚ I go by the name of Brenda. I’ve been Brenda all my life and because of how much I look like her‚ I have just embraced it as my own name.”
Ngubeni’s access card at work has the name Brenda on it. She said people started telling her she should audition.
“It’s my assignment. I have been doing research and I am going to try my luck,” she said.
“The funny thing is‚ I can’t really hold a note. I can sing in a choir or just casually but I can never call myself a singer‚ not at all.”
Ngubeni was born in KwaZulu-Natal and considers herself a village girl. She said she was not related to the Vulindlela singer‚ but felt adopted into the Xhosa culture, because of the attachment to her name.
“I speak Xhosa fluently but that’s because I’ve been fascinated with the culture.”
Ngubeni said she had been listening to Too Late For Mama and Ag Shame Lovey.
The producers of the movie received more than 1 200 applications since launching the search for an actor to play Fassie.
Meanwhile, Fassie’s son‚ Bongani, has lashed out at music veteran Sello “Chicco” Twala’s attempt to block the movie.
Twala is said to be planing to file a legal application to stop the production of the film‚ claiming he had the rights to Fassie’s music and any films about her.
Twala was Brenda’s manager and producer prior to her death.
Bongani said he would be releasing a statement to address the matter in full‚ but that Twala did not own his mother or her family.
He previously said that his mother’s life was filled with controversy, even after her death, and that he was excited to be a part of the production. – TshisaLIVE