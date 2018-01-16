Legend’s final Bay show
Readers of The Herald can win three sets of double tickets worth R2 250 to Johnny Clegg’s The Final Journey World Tour at the Boardwalk ICC next Friday, January 26.
With the tour, Clegg bids farewell to his fans before he officially retires from stage to focus on his health and family.
The Impi hitmaker and national music treasure announced in April last year that he would be doing a final show after he was diagnosed with stage two pancreatic cancer in 2015.
“I’m glad to have lived such a life at a time where not much could be achieved through music and I advise all [current and future] musicians to use all the advantages they have to communicate important messages and start conversations that need to be had,” Clegg said.
The musician is internationally recognised for having entertained crowds with his Zulu traditional music for more than three decades worldwide.
He defied apartheid laws with his music by forming interracial music groups Juluka and Savuka with his African friends at a time where interracial interactions were frowned upon. He steps down after selling more than five million copies of his acclaimed work and his latest album King Of Time hit the shelves late last year.
Some of the legend’s highlights on stage throughout his career include when the late former South African president Nelson Mandela joined him on stage in 1979, during the rendition of Asimbonanga, a song written by Clegg about Mandela (and other struggle heroes) during his period of incarceration.
While he will no longer be doing stage performances, Clegg said he would spend his time writing his autobiography, teaching and doing private shows.
The PE leg of The Final Journey World Tour is from 8pm on Friday and Saturday January 26 and 27, and from 5pm on Sunday January 28.
Tickets are on sale at Computicket, starting at R375.