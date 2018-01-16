Ideal venue for art pop-up
Looking for gallery space this year, or a venue for a poetry session, open mic, cultural evening or community art pop-up?
ArtEC Community Art Centre and Gallery in Bird Street is now accepting proposals from artists and curators for this year for events to be held at the double-storey venue.
Proposals should be submitted as a Word or PDF document, with images where applicable.
Applicants must include their contact details along with a brief description of the event and proposed dates.
Successful applicants will be notified as soon as possible.
Send the information via e-mail to manager@ artecpe.co.za or gallery@artecpe.co.za, or deliver it to the gallery at 36 Bird Street, Centralhill, Port Elizabeth.