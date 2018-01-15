Relax, move, eat and sleep

A health book by Dr Rangan Chatterjee, a 40-year old father of two and star of the British television series Doctor in the House, is shaping up to become a 2018 bestseller.

The 4 Pillar Plan: How to Relax, Eat, Move, Sleep Your Way to a Longer, Healthier Life, was published last month following a six-way auction among publishers.

Chatterjee is at the forefront of a new generation of social-media-savvy medics – sharing everything from the quick vegetable coconut curry he whipped up for his kids with his 12 500 followers on Instagram, to his Tedx talk on how he helps patients reverse type-2 diabetes without medication, which has been watched more than 850 000 times on YouTube.

“Our whole model is about diagnosing and giving a pill,” he says. “That’s what we’re very good at and that model of care works very well for acute problems.”

It is clearly working less well for tackling chronic conditions such as type-2 diabetes, obesity and depression and what truly impassions Chatterjee is that most of these conditions, often viewed as inevitable evils of modern life, could be cured with some straightforward tweaks to our daily routines.

He is more likely to write lifestyle prescriptions – a diet high in healthy fats, meditation and more physical activity – to tackle the root causes of depression, than a mood-altering drug.

“The way we are collectively living our modern lives is having a negative impact on our health,” he says. “I want to strip it all back – and give people the blueprint [to do so themselves].”

Which is exactly what he does in The 4 Pillar Plan: How to Relax, Eat, Move, Sleep Your Way to a Longer, Healthier Life.

Chatterjee advocates a whole-life plan making five small and easily achievable changes in each of the four broad areas outlined by the titular “pillars”: rest, diet, movement and sleep.

In practical terms, that might mean prioritising at least 15 minutes of me-time a day; introducing daily micro-fasts; building more walking into your regular routine; and setting a bedtime alarm that kicks off a “no-tech” 90 minutes before sleep that will give you more energy in the morning.

It is striving for balance that will lead to the biggest improvements and, crucially, ones that can be sustained.

The cornerstone was a change in his own family’s diet, incorporating foods to promote gut health.