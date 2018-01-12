‘Steezie’ to perform at Food Truck Friday

The Baakens Food Truck Friday (BFTF) next week will feature Jeffreys Bay indie-soul act Steven Sawyer, accompanied by his band.

The first BFTF of the year on January 19 will also have a lineup of DJs including Kumnandi, from New Brighton, and female DJ Missjay, of the Sam Jam Session Series.

Professional surfer Sawyer describes the music he plays as a blend of “blues, reggae and groove”.

“My current occupation is shaping surfboards and surfing professionally, with music as my stress release,” he said.

“When I am home, I play music between Port Elizabeth and St Francis.

“Other than that, wherever I am around the world surfing contests, I get to do a few gigs.