‘Steezie’ to perform at Food Truck Friday
The Baakens Food Truck Friday (BFTF) next week will feature Jeffreys Bay indie-soul act Steven Sawyer, accompanied by his band.
The first BFTF of the year on January 19 will also have a lineup of DJs including Kumnandi, from New Brighton, and female DJ Missjay, of the Sam Jam Session Series.
Professional surfer Sawyer describes the music he plays as a blend of “blues, reggae and groove”.
“My current occupation is shaping surfboards and surfing professionally, with music as my stress release,” he said.
“When I am home, I play music between Port Elizabeth and St Francis.
“Other than that, wherever I am around the world surfing contests, I get to do a few gigs.
“Growing up surfing all of my life, I feel that my music is heavily influenced by the blues of the ocean.”
Sawyer, nicknamed “Steezie”, started playing guitar when he was only nine, singing when he was 14 and writing songs at 17.
On the food truck front, all the usual vendors will be back.
“We will have something for everyone: artisanal wood-fired pizzas, Asian noodles and dim sum, German bratwurst, halaal curries and burgers, coffee, desserts, vegetarian options and more,” Tayla Foong said on behalf of the organisers.
A pop-up craft and design market curated by WERK_ will occupy the indoor warehouse space, reflecting local Eastern Cape Design.
Entrance is free and no meals exceed R50. The outdoor family night market is from 4-9pm.