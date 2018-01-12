Star set for another shining year

When award-winning singer Amanda Black rose to fame after the release of her debut album in 2016, she thought life could not get any better – but boy was she wrong, she has revealed.

Reflecting on last year, the 24-year old artist said it bore the ripest of fruits for her career and she was ready for an even better year ahead.

“2018 is going to be a big year for Amanda Black, so people can expect new music and more storytelling from me. I can’t wait,” she said in an interview this week.

While she shied away from revealing her full plans, Black said she would be bringing out new music in the first half of the year.

Last year almost came to a tragic close for Black when she and her band were chased off stage at gunpoint at a Mapungubwe festival in December, but she returned stronger with more performances, including two here in her home province – the Buyel’ekhaya Pan African Music Festival in East London on December 17 and Ebubeleni Music Festival at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 30.

“I literally had another performance in Mahikeng the next day and because I know that the audience just want to see you perform, not knowing what happens backstage, I showed up, and luckily my music allows me to express whatever emotion I’m going through while singing and so I deliver,” said Black.

“It was amazing to finally perform [at the EC festivals] which I’ve always dreamt of attending.