Star set for another shining year
When award-winning singer Amanda Black rose to fame after the release of her debut album in 2016, she thought life could not get any better – but boy was she wrong, she has revealed.
Reflecting on last year, the 24-year old artist said it bore the ripest of fruits for her career and she was ready for an even better year ahead.
“2018 is going to be a big year for Amanda Black, so people can expect new music and more storytelling from me. I can’t wait,” she said in an interview this week.
While she shied away from revealing her full plans, Black said she would be bringing out new music in the first half of the year.
Last year almost came to a tragic close for Black when she and her band were chased off stage at gunpoint at a Mapungubwe festival in December, but she returned stronger with more performances, including two here in her home province – the Buyel’ekhaya Pan African Music Festival in East London on December 17 and Ebubeleni Music Festival at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 30.
“I literally had another performance in Mahikeng the next day and because I know that the audience just want to see you perform, not knowing what happens backstage, I showed up, and luckily my music allows me to express whatever emotion I’m going through while singing and so I deliver,” said Black.
“It was amazing to finally perform [at the EC festivals] which I’ve always dreamt of attending.
“Also just performing at home and finding that you actually know some of the people you’re performing for is a great experience.”
Despite the Mapungubwe hurdle, the Kahle hitmaker maintains that she had a fruitful year.
“2017 was really amazing for me because my career took a huge turn; in 2016 I would think to myself ‘Gosh! does it get any better than this?’ And then 2017 came with all those awards and recognition,” she said.
Besides the three South African Music Awards and two Metro FM Music Awards that her album Amazulu earned her, Black had South Africa beaming with pride when she was nominated for a BET award in the viewers’ choice Best International Act category.
The songbird was also nominated in the Best Female Artist Southern Africa and Best Female Artist in Inspirational Music categories at the All Africa Music Awards.
“Even though I didn’t win those awards it was still very humbling and overwhelming for me to gain so much recognition,” Black said.
Black moved to Johannesburg in January last year, leaving her mother in Port Elizabeth and her family in Butterworth. While her career blossomed, homesickness was one of her few downs for the year, she said.
And for those who keep wondering, her darling (partner) of one year is still treating her well, as she declared in her song Kahle.