Panto perfection for award-winning couple

The versatile duo of Mark and Yolande Farrow were double winners at last weekend’s 12th Night Awards which recognises Port Elizabeth dramatic talent.

The Port Elizabeth Musical and Dramatic Society (Pemads) hosts the celebratory awards on January 6 each year at its home base of the Little Theatre in Athol Fugard (formerly Belmont) Terrace in Central.

The husband-and-wife team of Mark and Yolande won best director of the year and best production of the year for their work on the pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

“People enjoy it – it’s been very, very popular. We had 3 000 come through the show,” said Mark this week of the all-ages musical comedy presented just before Christmas.

“Every year the demand for a pantomime seems to be getting stronger – it’s now becoming a tradition.”

Judges Marlene Pieterse and Alyssa May Carvalho had the task of watching Pemads shows last year and deciding on winners.

Lesley Speyers won best actor of the year, Rose Cowpar won best actress, Arthur Daniels was best supporting actor and Vanessa Smith best supporting actress. Charl Vollgraaff was voted best novice performer.

Mark is also the chairman of Pemads, a non-profit organisation striving to promote and develop local talent and which is kept afloat thanks to a dedicated core of volunteers like him and Yolande. Both have day jobs – Mark works in sales and Yolande is a school librarian – and they are grateful for the support of their committee as well.

“We perform and direct and write – it’s a busy day!” said Mark of his after-hours passion, which he is fortunate to share with Yolande.

Due to demand from theatre audiences looking for frothy fun at year-end, the Farrows have already started working on a panto for 2018.