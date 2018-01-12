My darlings, how great it is for your favourite gossip gal to finally write to you again after the long summer holidays! Now, if you know your Skinners you will know she absolutely loves new beginnings, not only because it’s a chance for all of us to become and do better, but because it also means new juicier shenanigans to look out for. LOL! That was some anti-climax, was it not?

But seriously, don’t you just love the upbeat spirit that comes with a new year? I for one love watching (almost) everyone share their positive New Year’s resolutions and expecting the best year, you know?

It’s my favourite time of the year for two reasons: firstly, it’s always hilarious how, every single year, we declare “this is my year”, vow to hit the gym, eat healthy and stop procrastinating but never get around to doing any of those things.

Secondly, while some of us are all talk and no action around this time of the year, nothing says “get up and go!” like being surrounded by positive energy. Seeing social media abuzz with motivational posts might just really push some of us to act . . . so maybe all that “talk” is not so bad after all.