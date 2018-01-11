New Mandoza song to mark his birthday
Those close to Mandoza will commemorate what would have been his 40th birthday on January 17 by releasing some of his music that has not been heard before.
The song‚ titled Back For More, will be made available on music streaming plat- forms for download.
Mandoza’s widow‚ Mpho Tshabalala, said his unreleased songs would reintroduce him to fans.
“His body is gone, but his soul is coming back for more in the music industry,” she said.
“We are also releasing exclusive T-shirts‚ having partnered with a clothing brand.
“As time goes on we will be releasing a full clothing line, but for now we are starting with the T-shirts for his birthday.”
Tshabalala said she would spend Mandoza’s birthday at home with their children, which was a tradition he had started.
“He loved spending his birthday with his kids. What matters is that we will be together. But this time it’s more of a celebration. We’ve completed the grieving period.
“We will never forget him, but now we will focus on how God gave us such a great man.”
Tshabalala also revealed that they were in talks with some of South Africa’s prominent DJs to remix some of Mandoza’s greatest hits.
Mandoza died in 2016 of cancer.