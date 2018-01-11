New Mandoza song to mark his birthday

Those close to Mandoza will commemorate what would have been his 40th birthday on January 17 by releasing some of his music that has not been heard before.

The song‚ titled Back For More, will be made available on music streaming plat- forms for download.

Mandoza’s widow‚ Mpho Tshabalala, said his unreleased songs would reintroduce him to fans.

“His body is gone, but his soul is coming back for more in the music industry,” she said.

“We are also releasing exclusive T-shirts‚ having partnered with a clothing brand.