Hunt for actress to play Brenda Fassie

Filming starts next month on a movie on the life of pop legend Brenda Fassie – and the producers are still looking for a South African actress to play MaBrrr.

London film and TV production company Showbizbee has the rights to the movie and will be working in conjunction with the Brenda Fassie Estate and Legaci Nova to produce Brenda: The Movie, the true story of the singer who died in 2004.

Her son, Bongani, said: “My mother Brenda has been surrounded by controversy in her life and even after her death.

“I am particularly eager to participate in the production as co-executive producer so that the real story of my mom comes alive to the people of South Africa and the world.”

Affectionately called MaBrrr by her fans, she was sometimes described as the “Queen of African Pop” or simply The Black Madonna, and her bold stage antics earned a reputation for being outrageous.

With very outspoken views and frequent visits to the poorer townships of Johannesburg, as well as songs about life in the townships, she enjoyed tremendous popularity.

Known best for her songs Weekend Special and Too Late for Mama, she was dubbed “The Madonna of the Townships” by Time magazine in 2001.

From 1996 she released several solo albums, including Now Is the Time, Memeza (1997), and Nomakanjani?