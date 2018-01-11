Book for ‘Good Times’

Booking opens today for the 28th edition of the annual Showtime Awards revue, Let the Good Times Roll.

Usually, Showtime booking, either general or via any form of voucher or invitation letter, is done at Computicket outlets and the PE Opera House box office – but with that theatre closed until January 18, this year booking can only be done, regardless of type of reservation, by e-mailing Phrosné Phillips on phrosne1@gmail.com

Tickets are R70 for adults and R50 for senior citizens, students and children, with variations.

Let the Good Times Roll will run from Monday January 22 to Saturday January 27, with performances at 7.30pm, except the opening night, January 23 (high and primary school awards), and the main awards on Friday January 26.

Tickets for the award nights on Tuesday January 23 (juniors) and Friday January 26 (seniors) are priced at R70 throughout the house.