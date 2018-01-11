Alice Phoebe Lou and fellow musicians will play at the Music Kitchen in Port Elizabeth tomorrow night in one of the final venues for their 2018 Year of Love Tour.

Alice Phoebe Lou will be bringing a bluesy folksy blend of storytelling and song to the Newton Park music venue.

Although still in her early 20s, South African-born Lou has already travelled Europe extensively, soaking up the musical influences in Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as the US.

A stint busking with her guitar on the streets of Berlin taught her how to read the crowds and she started to attract a following for her music, which has a strong thread of jazz winding throughout.

Alice Phoebe Lou hopes her haunting sounds will lull the audience with her stories about relatable human moments.

Western Cape duo Hyroine consists of Roxy Caroline on guitar and Helen Wells on drums, and both also add their vocals to the mix.

Feminist and bold, they hope to embody “the love, strength, and vulnerable fearlessness everyone has at our core”.