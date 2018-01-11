Alice Phoebe Lou & co
Alice Phoebe Lou and fellow musicians will play at the Music Kitchen in Port Elizabeth tomorrow night in one of the final venues for their 2018 Year of Love Tour.
Alice Phoebe Lou will be bringing a bluesy folksy blend of storytelling and song to the Newton Park music venue.
Although still in her early 20s, South African-born Lou has already travelled Europe extensively, soaking up the musical influences in Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as the US.
A stint busking with her guitar on the streets of Berlin taught her how to read the crowds and she started to attract a following for her music, which has a strong thread of jazz winding throughout.
Alice Phoebe Lou hopes her haunting sounds will lull the audience with her stories about relatable human moments.
Western Cape duo Hyroine consists of Roxy Caroline on guitar and Helen Wells on drums, and both also add their vocals to the mix.
Feminist and bold, they hope to embody “the love, strength, and vulnerable fearlessness everyone has at our core”.
Multi-instrumentalist Thor Rixon is known for his spirited performances, playing trumpet, guitar, drums and anything he can lay his hands on.
As well as his electronic melodies, the Cape Town musician is also an actor and artist and, like his tour mates, also has played in Berlin.
Gourmet is a one-man artist who also puts his unique stamp on the music he makes.
Doors open at 7pm. Tickets are R120 pre-sold or R150 at the door – but the tour organisers have an unusual way of getting around “Januworry” money blues.
They say “if your financial circumstances mean that you can’t afford the ticket, e-mail yearoflovetour@gmail.com and we will help figure something out”.
On Saturday, the Year of Love Tour will play in Hogsback at Terra Khaya Backpackers Lodge