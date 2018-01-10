From launching a book to opening a restaurant and being a judge on My Kitchen Rules SA‚ it was an epic year for J’Something last year.

Although he mentioned fatherhood at the launch of his book‚ the fact that he had become a dad went otherwise unnoticed.

The Mi Casa frontman was speaking to Gareth Cliff on Cliff Central when Cliff mentioned that the musician had dedicated his book to his son.

J’Something said the birth of his son went unnoticed, because his intention was not to put his child in the book and then be on a magazine cover.

“I’ve never mentioned, I have a lightie,” he said.