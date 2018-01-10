Yes, I’m a dad, says Mi Casa’s J’Something
From launching a book to opening a restaurant and being a judge on My Kitchen Rules SA‚ it was an epic year for J’Something last year.
Although he mentioned fatherhood at the launch of his book‚ the fact that he had become a dad went otherwise unnoticed.
The Mi Casa frontman was speaking to Gareth Cliff on Cliff Central when Cliff mentioned that the musician had dedicated his book to his son.
J’Something said the birth of his son went unnoticed, because his intention was not to put his child in the book and then be on a magazine cover.
“I’ve never mentioned, I have a lightie,” he said.
“My firstborn. I dedicated the book to my son because one day he’d be able to say, ‘my dad dedicated something to me’.”
He said it was a tough year otherwise as a family, after his mom‚ who he is very close with‚ had a mild heart attack and life was really busy with the restaurant‚ book launch and television show.
“One of the things I realised, is that I don’t want to be a famous person,” J’Something said.
“I want to die being a good husband. A good father. A good family person.”
He described his schedule as “mental” and said even his wife‚ Coco, was affected.
The star said he was heading to Portugal to have his first holiday in six years.