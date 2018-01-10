Toddler-sized dose of tough love

Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers asks when parents should start “tough love” with their children

Is a preschooler too young for tough love? Honestly I’m not sure BUT I do use my own version of tough love on my son, and so far, so good.

He is a smart little thing and in my (biased mom) opinion, he understands much more than I expected of a child his age. An old soul, I think.

But at the end of the day he is still a “baby” – everything is still so new to him and I figure it’s up to me to teach him that actually, sorry to say, the world doesn’t revolve around him.

Far too many people learn this late in life (some still haven’t learnt this).

I’m no child expert BUT I’m observant … I realise that people who can’t laugh at themselves have a hard time navigating through life, so I laugh at him (not inappropriately, don’t worry I’m not a monster) BUT if he does something silly I will laugh with him and tell him that he was being funny/silly.

I also let him see me laugh at myself and his dad does the same.

I want him to know that everyone makes mistakes and that you can pick yourself up and try again. Apart from laughing at him I also beat him at games … honestly, I don’t “let him win”.

Tick Tac Toe, Ching Chong Cha, Draughts, and any other age-appropriate games, If I win I win! hehehe and the funny thing is I don’t always win.

He now knows that sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, that’s life. It makes winning so much more special. (I do go easy on him though, I’m not playing dodge ball and hitting him in the face with the ball, then doing a happy dance around his little body, hahahaha – are you currently concerned about the fact that this came up in my mind?)

It’s more like hey sorry little child, rock beats scissors, that’s how it is, I won, shame. Let’s try again and maybe you will win next time.

I’m also big on teaching him that his actions have consequences (this one is hard for me because it always ends up affecting me).

Like if you didn’t put you play dough back like your mother asked so nicely (nicely is really relative) then you are going to come back to dry play dough that you can’t use and will have to wait until she feels like making more.

The same goes for leaving your cloud dough outside, because bugs will climb in there and the cold morning air will make it soggy and shame, no more cloud dough for you.

I do this because I love this child with every inch of my being (I’m not that tall soooo maybe every inch times two).

I really love him and want the best for him and sometimes the best is a little tough …

Do you use tough love? Tell me how.

