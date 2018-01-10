Alcohol-free cocktails

Clare Liardet dips into non-alcoholic cocktails, cordials and clever concoctions not only for a dry January but all year round, and comes up with four winners

Whether you’re, teetotal, pregnant, having a go at a dry January, trying to lose weight or just cutting down, most of us will want a break from alcohol at some point.

And an alcohol-free period is a brilliant opportunity to go wild with adventurous and delicious drinks.

More ingredients than ever before are available to experiment with: there are alcohol-free brewers around every corner, non-alcoholic spirits, and even new varieties of many classics like tonic water. Finally, I’ve used dashes of Angostura bitters (which contains alcohol) in two of these recipes.

If you’d concerned about even small amounts of alcohol, it’s best to avoid the ginger fizz and the pomegranate negroni, or to omit the bitters from the cocktails. Each recipe makes one cocktail.

Pomegranate negroni

You will need: a tumbler

Ingredients

200ml pomegranate juice

2 tsp cherry concentrate

Ice cubes

3 good dashes of Angostura bitters

A twist of orange peel

Method

Pour the pomegranate juice and cherry concentrate into a tumbler of ice, then stir well before shaking in the Angostura bitters. The drink should have a bittersweet tang, so add more Angostura if needed. Twist the orange peel on top of the drink to release the oils.

The cherry concentrate gives an extra layer but isn’t essential. However, I recommend keeping the cherry concentrate in the fridge as a sugar-free cordial. It’s also delicious with hot water.

Pear and rosemary on the rocks

You will need: a tumbler, shaker, strainer

Ingredients

60ml pear juice from 2 small pears, or good quality shop-bought pear juice (not from concentrate)

30ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

Ice cubes

Sparkling water

A sprig of rosemary and a slice of pear to garnish

For the herb syrup (makes 400ml)

200g sugar

200ml water

2 sprigs of rosemary

Method

To make the syrup, put the sugar and water in a pan on a low heat, stirring constantly until the sugar dissolves. Bring the syrup to a simmer, add the rosemary, and continue to simmer for 5 to 10 minutes.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Strain the syrup into a sterilised bottle; it will keep in the fridge for two weeks.

Combine the pear juice, lemon juice and 25ml of the syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake well. Strain into a rocks glass and top with a splash of sparkling water.

Garnish with rosemary and a slice of pear. For a longer drink, add more water and lemon juice.

Left: pear and rosemary on the rocks

Ginger, lime and Angostura fizz

A classic. It’s simple and delicious yet often overlooked. You can use bottled ginger beer.

You will need: a tumbler

Ingredients

Juice of ½ a lime

Ice cubes

Ginger beer

Sparkling water

A few dashes of Angostura bitters

Slices of lime to garnish

Method

Pour 150ml ginger beer into a tumbler and add the lime juice. Half fill the glass with ice and top up with sparkling water. Shake in a few dashes of Angostura bitters, stir and add the lime slices to garnish.

Bloody heifer

This is a super-tasty version of a Virgin Mary – it’s almost a liquid lunch. I recommend transferring it to a flask and taking it on a morning walk at the beach to revive you halfway. If you do use a flask, make sure you chill the drink beforehand, and don’t use ice because the drink will become too diluted.

You will need: highball glass, shaker

Ingredients

125ml tomato juice

125ml beef bouillon (or home-made beef stock)

½ tsp freshly grated horseradish

2 dashes of Worcestershire sauce

3 dashes of Tabasco sauce

15ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

A pinch of celery salt

Ice cubes

Wedges of lemon and lime to garnish

Celery stick to stir

Method

Add the tomato juice, beef bouillon, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, pepper, lemon juice and celery salt to a shaker containing ice, and roll it gently to mix the ingredients.

Pour into a highball glass and garnish with a wedge of lemon and lime, and a tender celery stick.

Recipes from Dry: Non-Alcoholic Cocktails, Cordials and Clever Concoctions by Clare Liardet, published by Bantam Press.