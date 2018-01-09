Blackout at Golden Globes

Usually at the Golden Globes, the red carpet is awash in colour. This year, it was an almost total blackout.

Hollywood’s A-listers on Sunday turned out en masse in black — a sartorial show of force to draw attention to sexual harassment in showbiz and other industries, a culture of abuse revealed in the downfall of mogul Harvey Weinstein and others.

Women and men alike strutted into the Beverly Hilton for the gala event in their finest, the wide majority of them in basic black, with only the slightest hints of colour.

Many men wore pins supporting the Time’s Up initiative launched by hundreds of prominent women in Tinseltown to shine a light on sexual misconduct – starting with Sunday’s “blacklash”.

“People are aware now of a power imbalance. It’s led to abuse in our industry. It’s everywhere,” said Meryl Streep, who was vying for a Globe for her work in media drama The Post.

Streep – who has come under fire over her denials that she knew about Weinstein’s misconduct -walked the red carpet with an activist. She brought Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, as her plus one.