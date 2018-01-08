Mountain biking at Samara game reserve
Samara Private Game Reserve, in the heart of the Karoo midlands, is a feast of bike trails and game viewing, writes Guy Rogers
We took an hour and a half to cycle the 7km up to Samara’s Mountain Retreat and 20 minutes to descend, hurtling down through the misty rain, eyes wide for sudden rocks, humps and aardvark holes choosing a line, trusting our judgment – and hoping for the best.
That last, to be fair, was more my approach and not so much that of my son Ben, who was turning into a canny mountain biker, and certainly not of our ranger guide Jan who was as efficient on a bike as he was with everything.
Having gone over the handlebars and smashed a wrist 17 years previously (when Ben was a baby) I was not as bullish as the others as we started the drop down. But somewhere in that gorgeous kloof of the Melk River I regained my mountain bike mojo, and we were neck and neck as we raced the last stretch to the Landrover.
The ride up to Mountain Retreat (a 250-year-old former farmhouse) is just one of several bike trails being developed on Samara Private Game Reserve, southeast of Graaff-Reinet.
The project includes 65km-odd of self-guided trails in the northwest section of the reserve fenced off from the more dangerous animals like elephant and buffalo. You can use this area to ride up to take on Mountain Retreat like we did, to continue the loop over Aasvoëlkop all the way to Tandjiesberg or simply to head out to Apies River and back.
Single-track, dedicated bike trails are planned but at the moment, Samara is making use of their existing network of dirt roads – which was fine in our view because just riding through a game reserve was the attraction for us.
Besides the self-guided option, there are several guided mountain bike trails in the main body of the reserve and we tackled the first one early one morning.
In the heart of the Karoo midlands with mid-summer upon us, the aim was to avoid the heat of the day as much as possible. So I woke the boys at dawn and we rolled our bikes across to the main lodge to fuel up on coffee and hot chocolate.
Then, led by Jan, we set off on a magical two-hour loop on a flatland trail through the bush around Karoo Lodge splashing through the Melk, pausing to watch eland and giraffe, ramping over the humps and sweeping through clouds of white butterflies.
Arriving back exhilarated and mud-spattered, we headed for the lodge veranda for a royal Samara breakfast.
The next day, unable to wrest Nic from the grip of his Louis L’Amour and the comfort of our sumptuous bungalow, Jude, Ben and I set off in the late afternoon with Jan for our third ride.
We were delayed for two hours by a harsh discovery. Being relative beginners, none of my boys or I had tubeless tyres and the Karoo devil thorns had punished us with multiple flats. We fixed two tubes but they promptly deflated, having been re-pierced by thorns we had not scraped out of the inside of the tyres.
Eventually, however, with Jan’s help we got rid of all the thorns and hoisted the bikes into the Landrover trailer and set off for the south of the reserve.
This was the zone for rhino and blue crane among others so we kept our eyes peeled. We saw neither but instead kudu, red hartebeest, a scampering ground squirrel and a black eagle soaring off Eagle Rock.
As the sun set, the champagne evening descended and the golden rays lit the stark white of the shepherd trees and serrated Tandjiesberg to the west in silhouette.
Neither Jude nor I had shocks and the bumpy roads now and then had my youngest son gritting his teeth. Eventually he deigned to accept Jan’s offer of his cycling gloves and they immediately made all the difference.
When we got back to the Landrover, our guide pulled out the drinks and we drank a toast to the gorgeous sunset, the splendour of life generally and the possibility of next time trying an epic ride up and over Bouershoek.
In between rides, we sat in the shade on our bungalow veranda, watching animals drink at the waterhole across the heat-baked stretch of veld before us. Periodically the veil of bird call was pierced by the soft hooting of a spotted eagle owl, mysteriously awake in the day, the skittering of the monkeys on a nearby roof and the sardonic chortle of baboons.
We were at Samara to focus on mountain biking but we also did a game drive during which we were lucky enough to spot the six elephants recently introduced from Kwandwe near Grahamstown.
The introduction revived the historic presence of the species on what is now Samara land. Records of elephant bones and tusks, and accounts by explorers like Captain Robert Gordon reveal a fascinating migration pattern where the tuskers used to move up from the coast to the Plains of Camdeboo via rivers like the Sundays, Great Fish and Little Fish, before they were shot out in the early 1800s.
Having spotted the small herd, at Jan’s suggestion we alighted from the vehicle and he led us in quick-step silent single file to where we would see them pass in front of us.
It was the perfect plan but the wind changed and having sensed our presence, the dominant matriarch raised the alarm and sent her charges lumbering off kicking up dust, before turning to give us a stare, as if to say – I’ll tell you when.
Our companion on the little walk, a medical doctor from Switzerland, lowered his huge telephoto lens and beamed, deeply content with what he had got.
No matter, he told Jan, thank you for trying.