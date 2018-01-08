We took an hour and a half to cycle the 7km up to Samara’s Mountain Retreat and 20 minutes to descend, hurtling down through the misty rain, eyes wide for sudden rocks, humps and aardvark holes choosing a line, trusting our judgment – and hoping for the best.

That last, to be fair, was more my approach and not so much that of my son Ben, who was turning into a canny mountain biker, and certainly not of our ranger guide Jan who was as efficient on a bike as he was with everything.

Having gone over the handlebars and smashed a wrist 17 years previously (when Ben was a baby) I was not as bullish as the others as we started the drop down. But somewhere in that gorgeous kloof of the Melk River I regained my mountain bike mojo, and we were neck and neck as we raced the last stretch to the Landrover.

The ride up to Mountain Retreat (a 250-year-old former farmhouse) is just one of several bike trails being developed on Samara Private Game Reserve, southeast of Graaff-Reinet.

The project includes 65km-odd of self-guided trails in the northwest section of the reserve fenced off from the more dangerous animals like elephant and buffalo. You can use this area to ride up to take on Mountain Retreat like we did, to continue the loop over Aasvoëlkop all the way to Tandjiesberg or simply to head out to Apies River and back.

Single-track, dedicated bike trails are planned but at the moment, Samara is making use of their existing network of dirt roads – which was fine in our view because just riding through a game reserve was the attraction for us.

Besides the self-guided option, there are several guided mountain bike trails in the main body of the reserve and we tackled the first one early one morning.

In the heart of the Karoo midlands with mid-summer upon us, the aim was to avoid the heat of the day as much as possible. So I woke the boys at dawn and we rolled our bikes across to the main lodge to fuel up on coffee and hot chocolate.

Then, led by Jan, we set off on a magical two-hour loop on a flatland trail through the bush around Karoo Lodge splashing through the Melk, pausing to watch eland and giraffe, ramping over the humps and sweeping through clouds of white butterflies.

Arriving back exhilarated and mud-spattered, we headed for the lodge veranda for a royal Samara breakfast.

The next day, unable to wrest Nic from the grip of his Louis L’Amour and the comfort of our sumptuous bungalow, Jude, Ben and I set off in the late afternoon with Jan for our third ride.

We were delayed for two hours by a harsh discovery. Being relative beginners, none of my boys or I had tubeless tyres and the Karoo devil thorns had punished us with multiple flats. We fixed two tubes but they promptly deflated, having been re-pierced by thorns we had not scraped out of the inside of the tyres.