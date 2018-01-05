Send in your Bride and Groom pictures

Time is running out for entries to The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition, so send your favourite wedding photograph of last year to: fembride@tisoblackstar.co.za with “The Herald Bride and Groom 2017” in the subject field.

The Herald will carry more information on the competition, including prize sponsors, later this month and entries will close early next month.

Include the following information: bride and groom’s first and second names (including the bride’s maiden name), home address, day-time contact phone numbers, date and place of wedding, and name of photographer.

Family details are optional but if you have a special memory of your engagement or wedding, please do share this also.

