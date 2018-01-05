Send in your Bride and Groom pictures
Time is running out for entries to The Herald Bride and Groom 2017 competition, so send your favourite wedding photograph of last year to: fembride@tisoblackstar.co.za with “The Herald Bride and Groom 2017” in the subject field.
The Herald will carry more information on the competition, including prize sponsors, later this month and entries will close early next month.
Include the following information: bride and groom’s first and second names (including the bride’s maiden name), home address, day-time contact phone numbers, date and place of wedding, and name of photographer.
Family details are optional but if you have a special memory of your engagement or wedding, please do share this also.
The Herald will carry a selection of entrants’ photographs as and when space permits in My HeraldLIVE every THE Herald invites readers to send in information on upcoming community events. Wednesday, but all qualifying photographs will be posted to The Herald website,
A selection are also posted to the My HeraldLIVE Facebook and Instagram profiles.
Send only one photo showing the faces of the bride and groom clearly, preferably a colour photograph which may be in print or digital format. Prints are not returned.
Please do not send files larger than 1MB as they will be rejected.
Entrants must have been married any time between January 1 to December 31 2017, and live in The Herald circulation area.
There is no age limit and it may be a second marriage.
Further information from The Herald marketing coordinator Nazma Smith, (041) 504-7184 or e-mail: fembride@tisoblackstar.co.za