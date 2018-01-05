Interesting art on show at Park Drive galleries
Although several art galleries have taken a brief break over the festive season, two sets of galleries in Park Drive have interesting collections on show.
The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum at 1 Park Drive is showing four different exhibitions:
- IN COLOUR
In Colour looks at the symbolic use of colour in artworks selected from the permanent collection of NMMAM.
- THE ART OF THE KITE
The Art of the Kite consists of submissions by Bay artists who responded to the theme of wind, including kites, mobiles and flying machines.
- IN 3D
As the title suggests, this exhibition consists of works showcasing the art museum’s collection of three-dimensional works. These three exhibitions will remain open until February 2.
- THE FRIENDLY CITY
The nickname for Nelson Mandela Bay has given rise to many works of art, and The Friendly City exhibition contains pieces from the Art Museum’s permanent collection that depict the metro. The Friendly City will be open until mid February.
The NMMAM is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, but is close on Tuesday mornings, weekends and public holidays. Inquiries: (041) 506-2000.
The Gutsche Family Investments Art Gallery in Park Drive is showing the three separate exhibitions.
- THE CREATIVE BLOCK
The gallery is presenting The Creative Block in partnership with the Spier Arts Trust until January 26. This exhibition consists of 300 “blocks” sold at a standard price, depending on size, and which range in price from R1 500 to R3 600.
Bay artists represented on the national exhibition include Frances Sibanda, Duncan Stewart, Jonathan Sliverman, Kathy Botha, Bretten-Anne Moolman, Anthony Harris, Robyn Munnick and several other well-known names.
Although most artists have kept to the flat two-dimensional surface offered by the blocks, a few have added a textural or three-dimensional aspect. This is only the third city in South Africa to present a Creative Block exhibition, which until now has only shown in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
- AYANDA MJI and RON BELLING
GFI also has a collection of ceramics by New Brighton artist Ayanda Mji, and there is a permanent collection of Ron Belling paintings on display upstairs in the gallery.
GFI Art Gallery is open from 10am until 4pm on weekdays and on Saturday and religious holidays from 10am until 1pm. Inquiries: (041) 586-3973.