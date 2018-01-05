Although several art galleries have taken a brief break over the festive season, two sets of galleries in Park Drive have interesting collections on show.

The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum at 1 Park Drive is showing four different exhibitions:

IN COLOUR

In Colour looks at the symbolic use of colour in artworks selected from the permanent collection of NMMAM.

THE ART OF THE KITE

The Art of the Kite consists of submissions by Bay artists who responded to the theme of wind, including kites, mobiles and flying machines.

IN 3D

As the title suggests, this exhibition consists of works showcasing the art museum’s collection of three-dimensional works. These three exhibitions will remain open until February 2.

THE FRIENDLY CITY

The nickname for Nelson Mandela Bay has given rise to many works of art, and The Friendly City exhibition contains pieces from the Art Museum’s permanent collection that depict the metro. The Friendly City will be open until mid February.