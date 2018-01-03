This recipe for a low-carb version of chicken mayonnaise salad is the ideal way to use up left-over roast or grilled chicken for a really quick lunch.

Monique le Roux Forslund has just released a cookery book, Sugar-Free and Carb-Conscious Living, to show families how to live Banting-style and this is one of the 80 recipes she includes.

“By making the right choices when it comes to food, you have the opportunity to influence your health and, ultimately, your future,” she writes.

And, having followed a sugar-free diet for the past 10 years she credits this with her good health and vitality.

Chicken Mayo Salad

Ingredients

2 cooked chicken breasts, chopped into bite-size pieces

1-2 sticks of celery, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

½ yellow pepper, chopped

a few olives, sliced (optional)

½ cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional)

2 tablespoons fresh coriander or parsley for garnish

Dressing:

¾cup mayonnaise or home made aioli

½ cup creme fraiche

1-2 tablespoons lemon juice, or to taste

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Method

Combine the chicken, vegetables, nuts and seeds in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise, creme fraiche, lemon juice, mustard and seasoning.

Pour the dressing over the chicken mixture and toss gently to combine.

Place in a serving bowl and garnish with fresh herbs. You can also serve this on a bed of lettuce. It serves two.

Sugar-Free and Carb-Conscious Living by Monique le Roux Forslund is published by Penguin Random House and retails for around R240.