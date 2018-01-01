Just Ella Bella blogger Eleanor Douglas-Meyers actually likes all the “New Year, New Me” resolutions that pop up at the start of January.

I like all the “New Year, New Me” things! There, I said it, I actually do.

Judging by my social media feed, however, I am in the minority when it comes to this, as most people seem to find resolutions really annoying and could not roll their eyes any further if they physically tried.

I like it though and here is why:

New Year is like a reset button

I love the feeling of possibility that comes with a new year and the “I CAN DO THIS” spirit;

I feel the same about Mondays, actually, as they are also yet another chance to do better;

There are so many new beginnings that maybe this year you’ll take the short course you’ve been looking at, or join that club or team;

Maybe this year you will stick to that diet or wear gym clothes for more than a fashion statement.

Healthy living seems possible

Gyms are once again full of people wanting to give it a go and that’s awesome;

I realise the real gym people (those who used dumbbells as rattles in the crib) are super-irritated by the newbies hanging out around the gym, but I think it’s cool;

Lunch boxes are filled with health food and water bottles are all the rage again, and that’s a start, I think.

New stationery

I’m grown and married with a kid, bills, the lot – but new stationery makes me really happy;

A new year means a new diary, some markers, maybe a dry erase board;

I don’t really NEED new stationery but you know what, I deserve a gel pen!

This year my resolution is to be kinder to myself – that was actually the topic of one of my previous columns (check the archives).

This year I want to give myself some down time. I’m not taking on as much as I used to, so I am scheduling a day off here and there and I even bought new running shoes (they will be used as walking shoes, let’s be honest).

There are many changes on the horizon and I’m optimistic! What are you optimistic about?

